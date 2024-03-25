First Level 7 Senior Leader Apprenticeship Aimed at Women Launched

Strategi Solutions Launches Senior Leader Apprenticeship Aimed at Women with Axia Solutions

Pioneering Staffordshire-based business consultancy, Strategi Solutions has joined forces with Axia Solutions, Training and Apprenticeship provider, to launch the first Level 7 Senior Leader Apprenticeship aimed at women, designed to ignite female talent and unlock their higher potential.

The programme has been developed for women transitioning into senior or strategic management roles who are looking to advance their leadership skills. Participants will learn the essential skills to harness their strengths and translate them into a unique and powerful leadership style that can thrive in any environment, especially one where women are in the minority.

Completed over 14 months, plus an End Point Assessment, the programme is fully funded through The Apprenticeship Levy for large employers with a wage bill over £3 million. For smaller employers, the cost is just 5% (£700) of the standard £14,000 apprenticeship training fee, with the Government funding the remainder.

Participants are expected to join a monthly in-person session, totalling 12 sessions, at Strategi’s dynamic offices in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire. Modules will be taught through a combination of workshops and masterclasses led by programme leads Helen Bailey and Lindsay Johnstone. There will be a variety of guest speakers, in addition to one-to-one coaching in the workplace. Alongside these modules, participants will also engage in a live project titled ‘My Story’ to showcase and demonstrate their acquired skills in readiness for assessment by the CMI – Chartered Management Institute.

Victoria Harte, Managing Director at Axia Solutions comments:

“Too often, women report that they lack confidence and esteem to progress to senior roles. Wendy and I want to change that. We have a role to play in creating the next generation of leadership talent.

“The programme has been created in a way that enables learning, confidence and change. The inspirational modules and areas of learning will cover a wealth of aspects including Person Effectiveness and Inspiration, Forward Looking Leadership, Ethical and Sustainable Leadership, Driving Business Performance, Finance, Governance and Procurement, and Working with Stakeholders.”

In developing the Level 7 Senior Leader Apprenticeship, Strategi Solutions enlisted the support of its talented in-house team of designers to support with the creation of the branding and website.

Wendy Dean, CEO of Strategi Solutions and a champion of women in leadership added:

“This programme provides women with the unique opportunity to be mentored by senior leaders with considerable experience in working within organisations of varying sizes. The course mentors have been carefully selected for their extensive business experience, leadership capability and commitment to meaningful development. It is not only what you will learn on the course, but the network you will build; there is a huge opportunity to integrate with like-minded women and overcome challenges that others have already faced, together.”

Strategi Solutions has a firm commitment to women’s empowerment. The female-owned company is a sponsor of the prestigious Women of the Year Luncheon and Awards, for which Wendy is also a Director. Significantly, further cementing their commitment, Wendy and Helen also curated and led the pioneering ‘Why Women Don’t Play Golf’ (WWDG) programme, offering an invaluable opportunity for women in business striving to reach their full potential.