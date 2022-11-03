Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

FMG Repair Services celebrates next generation of automotive expertise as it sponsors the IMI Skills Competition Finals

IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry) November 3, 2022
0 Comments
FMG Repair Services celebrates next generation of automotive expertise as it sponsors the IMI Skills Competition Finals
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

The UK’s largest group of accident repair centres, FMG Repair Services, has joined forces with the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) to sponsor the IMI Skills Competition finals. The annual competition showcases the tremendous technical talent within the motor industry and recognises the most gifted young apprentices working in the automotive sector today.

Richard Hutchins Competitions Manager at the IMI said:

“The role of the automotive technician today is a highly skilled, technical job requiring specialist training as the technological advancement of vehicles continues at pace. By working with FMG Repair Services, which operates its own dedicated apprenticeship scheme and fully understands the importance of skills development, we can showcase the incredible talent pool within our next generation of automotive experts.”

The two-day final at Cardiff and Vale College takes place in a ‘live environment’ in November and sees 24 students and apprentices selected from hundreds of UK applicants, demonstrating their skills across a range of hands-on technical tasks over four streams of competition: Automotive Technology, Automotive Body Repair, Automotive Refinishing and Heavy Vehicle Technology.

“It is so important to provide a clear programme of education alongside on-the-job training for the next generation of automotive technicians”, added Chris MacHardy, Talent Lead, FMG Repair Services. “The Competition is a critical vehicle for demonstrating the highpoint of UK apprentices’ hard work and dedication to the automotive industry. Sponsoring the Finals hugely aligns to our vision of proactively inspiring, supporting and training the next generation of industry professionals. Finding ways to shine a light on our ever-changing sector and demonstrating the skills standards and innovation we are proud to boast, provides a small lens on where the automotive industry is heading, which is paramount in broadening interest and bringing new people into the industry.”

Those finalists who are crowned as the UK’s top new talent will then go forward for a chance of representing their country at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, which aims to inspire young people and promote the perception of vocational education and training.

“Some of the students and apprentices competing in next month’s final started their automotive career during Covid and all of them began their journey within the motor industry in an economically tumultuous time”, concluded Richard Hutchins.

“Having come through a rocky start, all of our finalists should be incredibly proud of themselves. The fact that the winners may then go on to represent the UK Motor Technician sector in a global competition is the icing on the cake.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry)

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .