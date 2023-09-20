Former Plumbing Apprentice Battles for National Screwfix Title

A plumber who trained as an apprentice at Leeds College of Building has reached the national final of Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson 2023.



Michael Goodall, who owns iPlumb Leeds Ltd in Morley, Leeds, is one of the top 10 UK tradespeople in with a chance of being crowned the coveted title and winning a £20,000 trade bundle of prizes.



With 20 years of experience, Michael impressed judges in the semi-finals, showcasing how he grew a successful business after originally training as a plumbing apprentice at Leeds College of Building.



The Screwfix Top Tradesperson attracted over 1,000 applications this year, with just 10 making the final stage. The final will take place at Screwfix LIVE this Friday, 22 September, where Michael will hope to highlight his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the trade in front of industry experts.



Michael said:



“I’m really proud to have made it to the final. […] I love being part of the trade and my long-term goal is to support as many other people as possible to enjoy a rewarding and successful career in the industry. To be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson would be a dream come true.”



Michael will now need to impress a panel of judges, including representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 champion, Toby Peacock.



Rob Smith, Head of Partnerships & Skills at Leeds College of Building, said:



“Myself and all the Apprenticeship team at Leeds College of Building couldn’t be prouder of Michael. It’s fantastic to see how far he has come since training with us, thanks to his hard work and dedication. It’s so rewarding to see the successful business Michael has built, employing and training even more vital plumbers needed by the industry. Apprenticeships really are an incredible stepping-stone into successful careers and vital trades that are crying out for the next generation of exceptional talent.”



Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix and judge of the competition, said:



“At Screwfix, we know how invaluable tradespeople are to both our economy and the local communities in which they work. Our Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition shines a light on inspirational tradespeople who go above and beyond for their customers, their colleagues, and the next generation of tradespeople […]. I’m looking forward to crowning our 2023 champion in September and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”



The winner of the competition will receive a trade bundle of tech, tools, and training worth £20,000, while earning themselves a spot in the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame.



Find out more about rewarding Apprenticeship training (including the Plumbing and Domestic Heating Technician Apprenticeship) at Leeds College of Building: www.lcb.ac.uk/apprenticeships

Published in