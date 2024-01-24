Former sheet metal worker forges new career and achieves prestigious engineering status

A COLEG CAMBRIA lecturer achieved prestigious Chartered Engineer (CEng) status.

Kevin Hanmer, who teaches Engineering at the college’s Deeside site, was delighted to receive the standard.

A Chartered Engineer is a member of the Engineering Council who undergoes a rigorous professional review interview to demonstrate the ability to develop solutions to engineering problems using “new or existing technologies” through “innovation, creativity and change”.

The accreditation also means Kevin has the skillset to develop other technical staff at Cambria.

Having started his career as a sheet metal worker, he is proud to now be a fully Chartered Engineer.

“Growing up, I always loved to understand how things work and how systems can improve, which is what drove me to study Engineering,” said Kevin.

“I started out as a sheet metal worker forming and shaping aircraft components whilst also studying for an NVQ with Cambria, so I’ve really come full circle.

“I later went on to study for a BTEC and then a BEng in Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering before going back into industry as an Engineering planner, mentoring apprentices and later becoming a lecturer and gaining a MSc in Mechanical Manufacturing.”

He added: “From there I became a Fellow of The Higher Education Academy through HE Advance and joined Coleg Cambria soon after, so I get to combine my two passions – engineering and sharing knowledge with other people.

“To now have CEng status and be registered through the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) is a huge privilege and will no doubt have a positive impact on my future career and that of my colleagues and students at the college for many years to come.”

