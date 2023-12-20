Further Education Commissioner visits Solihull College & University Centre

Solihull College & University Centre was delighted to welcome Further Education Commissioner Shelagh Legrave to its Blossomfield Campus last week.

Shelagh Legrave works closely with the Department for Education to support and strengthen the leadership and governance of colleges, ensuring they are well run and continue to offer high quality education and training to the communities they serve.

The Commissioner was taken on a tour of the College’s Computing and Education & Childcare areas, discussed technical qualifications, met with adult construction students, and was shown how the College is making the most of new T-Level specialist equipment and skills injection funding.

The Commissioner also met some of the College’s Foundation Learning students who have been integrating STEM into their curriculum by making use of equipment provided by the Greater Birmingham & Solihull Institute of Technology.

Meetings were set up with students on the College’s creative bootcamp courses and students from partner Stratford-Upon-Avon College. Staff and students were able to talk through the impact of the College merger.

College Principal, Rebecca Gater, commented:

“We were thrilled to showcase some of the College’s latest exciting projects. The Commissioner was very impressed with the investment into the newly upgraded Stratford campus, and we will be welcomed back for a tour of Stratford as soon as possible. We also spoke about the important work we are doing with Colleges West Midlands to address racial inequality.”

The Commissioner took to social media to highlight her visit to the College.

George was even congratulated on Twitter by Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan!

