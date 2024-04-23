Future Carpenter from Neath is a Screwfix Trade Apprentice Finalist

Lewis George, an aspiring carpenter from Neath, has secured his place in the final of the coveted Screwfix Trade Apprentice award.

One apprentice will be named the winner and receive a career-boosting trade bundle worth £10,000.

From over 1,800 initial applications, ten apprentices have made the grade and are heading to the two-day event in London next month.

As well as competing for this prestigious award, which aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland, Lewis, 25, is focused on becoming a professional carpenter. Currently studying Level 3 Site Carpentry at Swansea Construction Centre, he hopes to impress a judging panel of industry experts for a chance to be named the winner at the event on 3rd May.

Lewis was shortlisted for demonstrating his passion, dedication and ambition for his chosen trade, which shone through during the semi-finals. Lewis works with sustainability in mind and plans to use his platform to promote more environmentally friendly practices in carpentry, such as sourcing materials from sustainable suppliers and reusing or recycling excess or waste materials.

He said:

“I can’t believe I have made it to this stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024! I’m so glad that my skills, dedication, and achievements have secured me a place in the national final.

“If you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life – and that’s truly how I feel about being a carpenter.

“I’m very proud to be representing the hard work and dedication of all trade apprentices and I’m looking forward to showcasing my passion in front of the renowned judges. To be crowned the winner would be a huge personal achievement and a highlight of my career.”

The Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 champion will receive a career-boosting trade bundle of tools, tech and training worth £10,000. This, alongside the coveted Screwfix Trade Apprentice title, is everything an apprentice needs to excel within their chosen career.

This year’s judging panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the Federation of Master Builders, the National Inspection Council of Electrical Installation Contracting along with Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2023 winner, Astrid Arnold.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix says:

“As always, we have been blown away with the calibre of entries, and every one of the finalists has an incredible work ethic. It is no easy feat to make the final of this competition all whilst maintaining their study and work commitments. They should be extremely proud of making it this far.

“It has never been more important to acknowledge the fantastic work of the nation’s trade apprentices. As the industry skills gap continues to grow, highlighting the most rewarding and fulfilling aspects of the trade is vital to attracting new talent.

“Our previous winners have gone on to be trailblazers in their respective trades. I wish our 2024 finalists the best of luck and I’m sure they too will achieve great things.”