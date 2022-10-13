FutureOfApprenticeships: Unlocking SMEs and helping them to thrive

In this week’s episode, Gavin O’Meara (FE News) and co-host Suzanne Slater (Director of Operations for Apprenticeships at NCFE) highlight the topic of apprenticeships and SMEs to examine their current relationship and the obstacles that are being faced. They are joined by two expert speakers in Anthony Impey (Chief Executive at Be the Business) and Anna Ambrose (Director of the London Progression Collaboration).

Our panel will be discussing the multitude of benefits for SMEs who take on apprentices, as well as potential solutions to overcome any obstacles or barriers these organisations are currently facing. Questions will also be asked regarding what more the sector can do to reconnect with small and medium-sized employers to provide greater opportunities for 16-19 year olds, as well as about the impact that SMEs can have in creating apprenticeship opportunities in disadvantaged areas.

