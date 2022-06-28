Futures to Transition to Community-Based Delivery in Leicester 

From August 2022, the Futures delivery team in Leicester will close their centre doors, enabling them to reinvest their resources in integrating deeply into vital areas of the community.

As a government funded organisation, Futures are committed to the growth of all its delivery regions in line with their unique local demands and the most forward-thinking government initiatives, one of which is ‘Place-Based Partnerships’.

What are Place-Based Partnerships?

‘A Place-Based Partnership is a collaboration of planners and providers across local authority, public services and the wider community, who take collective responsibility for improving the wellbeing of residents within a place.’

What this means for Futures is that we can ensure our services sit at the heart of communities and are embedded with other partners supporting the community. Whilst this does mean the closure the Leicester centre, we have been working hard to establish new and improved ways in which we can reach customers more effectively.

Why are we making this transition in Leicester?

Following a review of contracts and opportunities, Leicester will be transitioning into the Place-Based Partnership model, which Futures has seen to be hugely successful in other regions with similar delivery and community needs.

It is more important than ever that we recognise the varying needs of stakeholders across different geographical regions and that our services reflect this on a bespoke basis.

When can we expect to see these changes?

The Leicester careers centre will be closing to the public on 12th August. However, we have already begun the transition of basing our Leicester team deeper into the community through various partners. Some of the locations that our advisers can be found are local libraries, welfare to work providers, training providers, job centres and within community centres and local council provision.

What services will Leicester be offering?

Futures will continue to enhance their National Careers Service provision through a variety of workshops and 1-1 sessions, delivered both digitally (by telephone and Microsoft Teams) and face to face. This provision currently covers:

Career Planning

Employability

CV and Interview preparation

‘Get into’ sessions (eg. HGV/Forklift)

Graduate Employability

Youth Employability (for ages 18-24)

Fuller Working Lives

We plan to expand our AEB Skills offer in Leicester and Leicestershire, which will provide communities with direct routes to sector specific training and local job interviews.

Futures will continue to deliver the 18-24 ESF programme ‘Get Inspired’. This contract supports unemployed young people from Leicester city with challenging and complex barriers, to increase their confidence and skills, and supports their move into sustainable employment.

We also deliver the CITB ‘Construction Hub’ contract, which provides IAG, specialist training, work experience, and employment opportunities for young people and adults, to support their journey into the construction sector.

“As we continue to open up our face-to-face IAG offer across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, in addition to our established digital delivery, we are out and about every day now, working closer and closer with our local community and partners. Although we will miss our centre very much, we will still be operating together, working in more creative ways, doing what we love to do – supporting the public to reach their goals and to find great local jobs. ” Sarah Baranyai, Leicester Centre Manager

Stay up to date with all Futures news by following us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn!

Published in