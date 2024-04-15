Gold North Wales college in top 10 for cyber security as apprenticeship interest grows

Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) has retained its position as a leader in cyber security education

The college – based in Deeside, Llysfasi, Wrexham and Northop – received a gold award from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) as part of its CyberFirst initiative, which aims to address the UK’s cyber skills gap.

Cambria is one of only eight institutions in Wales to achieve this benchmark.

The good news comes as interest grows in the college’s popular Digital Degree Apprenticeship in Applied Cyber Security, aimed at prospective learners pursuing a career in IT, software development and engineering, or those already in a relevant position and looking to upskill.

The course includes modules on Local Area Network Essentials, Security and Data Ethics, Web Servers and Authentication, Business and Enterprise Programming, Software Engineering, and Penetration Testing.

Cambria’s Director of Business Solutions Nigel Holloway said maintaining the gold accreditation is a “major USP” for the college’s suite of digital and IT qualifications.

“Given the emphasis and strategic importance of combatting cybercrime on the international stage, for Coleg Cambria to be among only a select number of organisations nationwide to hold this standard is a significant milestone,” he added.

“It gives our learners confidence in the courses we run and demonstrates to our industry partners that we are at the forefront of advances in this sector.

“The programmes we deliver – notably the fully funded Digital Degree Apprenticeships – hold even more weight as a result.

“A big thank you to all of our team for their hard work in not only reaching this standard but going above and beyond it, year after year.”

The Digital Degree Apprenticeship in Applied Cyber Security – in partnership with Bangor University – runs for three years and consists of nine hours of in-person and online delivery per week, split over one six-hour day and one three-hour evening session. For more information, visit here.

CyberFirst covers a broad range of activities including thousands of free places on CyberFirst courses at UK universities and colleges. Each activity is designed to seek out diverse people with potential, offering the support, skills, experience, and exposure needed to be the future first line of defence in our CyberFirst world. Visit here to find out more.