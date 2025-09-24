Graduation Celebrates Class of 2025 at SERC

Higher Education students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) joined with family and friends to celebrate their academic efforts and achievements at the college’s annual graduation ceremony at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Friday 19 September 2025.

The ceremony honoured over 1,000 full-time and part-time students and Higher-Level Apprentices. Certificates were presented by John Nugent, Chair of SERC’s Governing Body; while guest speaker Dr Dave Linton, Founder of Madlug, a Community Interest Company, shared his social enterprise journey and the importance of following your passions.

The Vote of Thanks was given by outgoing Student Governor, Chris Bruton (23), from Ballymena, who graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics from The Open University, which was delivered at the college.

Tommy Martin, Principal and Chief Executive of SERC, said, “Graduation is an important day which should be celebrated. It marks the culmination of much hard work, dedication, and determination. You have completed your course, and your success is well deserved. But let today be a marker for your next move. Strive to be better and continue to learn.”

He added, “If someone helped you get to where you are today, thank them and pay it forward with words of encouragement, with support. Share your story of success at your local college.”

Speaking about achievements at SERC, he continued, “The achievement rate for our full-time Higher Education students is consistently over 98%. In addition, approximately 60% of our full-time students achieved higher grade profiles on their qualifications, including one student who achieved a First Class Honours on the BSc (Hons) in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics (Top up) validated by The Open University.

“This year also saw our first graduates from the Foundation Degree in Culinary Arts and the Foundation Degree in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, again, both validated by The Open University.

“Our Higher Education students continue to develop with 52% confirming they have progressed to the next level of higher education and 28% securing employment.

“Our partnerships with Ulster University, The Open University, Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University continue to add to our qualification portfolio, offering a range of Degrees and Foundation Degrees. This is complimented by our long-standing offering of Pearson Higher National Certificates and Diplomas; Higher Level Apprenticeships and a range of professional and technical qualifications.”

Mr Martin concluded, “Further Education colleges are funded by the Department for the Economy. Your qualifications are designed to meet the needs of our economy, and each of you will play a part in a brighter, sustainable and thriving Northern Ireland. I congratulate each of you on your Higher Education qualifications and wish you all continued success as you take your next steps into employment, into further studies, and often both. Continue to show everyone what you are capable of accomplishing.”