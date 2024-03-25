Greater Manchester launches new digital support resource for residents with disabilities

New guide signposts to a range of support to help disabled people equally benefit from the online world.

There are an estimated 526,000 people who are disabled in Greater Manchester.

Research suggests that around 45% of disabled adults experience some form of digital exclusion in Greater Manchester, higher than the average for the total population of 33%.

A new resource has been launched to help disabled people in Greater Manchester get online and access opportunities in the digital world.

Get Online Greater Manchester: for disabled people is a comprehensive guide that signposts people with disabilities, and those supporting them, to organisations that can help overcome digital barriers and help people benefit from opportunities in the digital world. The booklet, which is available in various accessible formats, brings together information on assistive technology; digital skills and skills courses; broadband and mobile connectivity; and advice about staying safe online.

The guide has been developed with input from partners and organisations of Greater Manchester’s Disabled People Panel. They advised that many disabled people and care professionals are unaware of where to access digital support, such as assistive technology, digital skills and getting online, and that more guidance was needed to help disabled people understand and utilise the range of technology available.

Chris Hamnett, Co-Chair GM Disabled People’s Panel, said:

“Digital exclusion is growing in the UK. This guide to support in Greater Manchester is a good start for all disabled people and our organisations. Whether it is data, devices, or learning support, you will find the help you need to remove barriers to inclusion and make use of online services safely.”

Greater Manchester’s Digital Inclusion Agenda for Change drives the ambitions, set out by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to become one of the first city-regions in the world to equip all under-25s, over-75s and disabled people with the skills, connectivity, and technology to confidently get online.

Having the ability, tools and support to get online is essential to ensure equal access to the opportunities that digital can bring. Digital inclusion means enabling people to actively participate in society, access information and public services and fully participate in life.

The recently launched Good Things Foundations’ Minimum Digital Living Standards (MDLS) Report outlines a set of minimum standards of digital tools, skills and access that UK households with families need and identified that 66% of those with a health issue or disability are more likely not to meet MDLS.

Research from the Good Things Foundation also shows that disabled people often have lower levels of digital skills, with 32% of people with an impairment lacking basic digital skills. This lack of digital skills could be in part caused by a limited knowledge of how to use assistive technology to access devices.

The Nominet Youth Index 2022 reported that many disabled young people struggle to use devices due to accessibility challenges. Furthermore, digital tools and services are of considerable importance for many disabled people allowing them to undertake many everyday tasks and activities, and expensive equipment may mean that some residents living with disabilities do not have the opportunity to explore options that could support them with getting online, particularly as a higher proportion of disabled people are living in poverty.

Cllr Nick Peel, GMCA lead for Digital, said:

“This is another great step in Greater Manchester’s vision to become a world leading digital city-region. With our ambitions for Greater Manchester to become one of the first city-regions in the world to equip all under-25s, over-75s and disabled people with the skills, connectivity and technology to get online and this new resource helps ensure we’re on our way to achieving that ambition and leaving no one behind.”