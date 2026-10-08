Hackney Apprentice Shortlisted for National Award

A father from Hackney has been shortlisted for a Multicultural Apprenticeship Award after launching his career at the age of 45.

With the support of his children, Brian Belnavis embarked on a Plastering Apprenticeship at the College of North West London two years ago. Brian had never had any formal training since leaving school and had spent his adult life doing short, casual and unskilled labouring jobs for friends and family. As he reached his mid-40s, he wanted to change the direction his life was heading in. Recognising the value of a qualification, he applied for a place on the apprenticeship course through Hackney Council.

Since enrolling, Brian has thrived – impressing his tutors with his tremendous work ethic, his determination to succeed and his positive attitude. Alongside the apprenticeship, he has studied Maths and English in order to gain qualifications in these core subjects. His tutors were so in awe of how he has challenged stereotypes around age that they nominated him for a Multicultural Apprenticeship Award. Brian has now been shortlisted and will find out if he has won the national award at a black tie event being held in Birmingham in November.

Brian said:

“Doing this apprenticeship has been life-changing. I now have a reason to get out of bed every morning and I feel a real sense of achievement each time I finish a task. My children have been such a support over the past two years – motivating and encouraging me every step of the way. Once I began earning a proper wage, I was able to take them on holiday – something that I was incredibly proud to do.

“I am so honoured to have been nominated for this award. My tutors at the College of North West London could not have been more supportive and I am humbled that they took the time to nominate me.

“The apprenticeship has opened up so many doors for me and I can now see a future for me and my family. I look forward to continuing to make them proud.”

Rob Connolly, Plastering Lecturer at United Colleges Group, said:

“As an adult learner returning to education, Brian is a success story for individuals who may have been overlooked or excluded from traditional career pathways. His success highlights the importance of accessible apprenticeship routes for diverse learners of all ages and backgrounds.

“Brian shows it is never too late to learn a skilled trade and embark on a new career. He is a hardworking individual with a great attitude, pushing himself harder than most and overcoming many challenges along the way. Through this apprenticeship, he will now be able to enjoy a secure, sustainable career doing something that he enjoys and that he is very good at. It is fantastic to see him directly contributing towards improving housing in Hackney where he was born and raised.

“We are delighted that he has been shortlisted for this award and wish him all the very best for the final.”