How upskilling can foster a more inclusive workspace

Upskilling is often celebrated for its ability to boost retention, improve job satisfaction, and build stronger teams. But have you ever considered its role in promoting inclusivity?

In workplaces across the UK, creating an environment where everyone feels valued and supported is more important than ever- enabling more people to enter the workplace and boost productivity. By providing equal access to training and development, upskilling can help level the playing field, ensuring that every employee—regardless of their background—has the tools they need to succeed and progress.

When it comes to a deeper understanding of the experiences of marginalised groups, upskilling can also play its part. Psychologist, Alice Miller, said that ‘empathy grows as we learn’ and this rings true with work-based learning. Many courses, on topics such as safeguarding and mental health, or awareness training can give employees a better perspective of the challenges others face and what they can do to support. Training gives insight and wider context to issues that employees may hear of day-to-day but have not directly experienced.

At ACT and ALS ‘improving lives through learning’ is a mantra that not only defines our work but also the courses that we teach.

We offer an array of qualifications that can help promote inclusivity within your organisation. Here are a few highlights:

Mental health first aid

With mental ill health now being the most common cause of work-limiting conditions amongst workers 44 years old and younger, training in this field has never been more beneficial – or vital.

In this course, learners gain improved knowledge of mental illnesses and interventions, as well as the appropriate strategies needed to administer first aid. The course also acts as a confidence booster, helping learners to support individuals struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.

British Sign Language

Created in collaboration with Signature, this course aims to bridge communication gaps and support employers and employees in generating a more diverse and accessible working environment. With over 500,000 people in Wales reported to have hearing loss, the significance of such training cannot be overstated.

Throughout the course, participants are taught through a combination of face-to-face teaching, self-study and online resources. Initial topics include basic pleasantries and everyday life. Being able to converse, even a few words and phrases can ensure those with hearing impairments feel included and valued in conversations.

Dementia awareness

With almost 1,000,000 people living with dementia in the UK according to Alzheimer’s Society, learning about this common illness can ensure workplaces are more accessible and you are equipped with the knowledge to support those with the condition.

This course provides essential knowledge about dementia, including its symptoms, stages, and impact on individuals and families. It also shares practical skills to care for those affected with empathy and understanding.

Safeguarding/protecting vulnerable adults

Safeguarding isn’t just important to specific industries – it’s a universal responsibility across all workplaces. The ability to spot concerns and to put protective measures in place is a fundamental skill.

This course provides essential knowledge on the responsibilities around safeguarding, particularly with regards to vulnerable adults. The course informs participants on how to safeguard vulnerable people and practitioners in the workplace, as well as how to respond to evidence or concerns of abuse.

No matter the course or qualification, upskilling goes beyond being a path to progression—it can be a powerful tool for building an inclusive workplace. By equipping employees with skills that foster understanding, empathy and accessibility, organisations can break down barriers. From mental health awareness to BSL, these courses enable teams to create environments where everyone feels valued and supported.

