HSDC STUDENT IS FIRST EVER APPRENTICE TO BE PROMOTED IN THE COMPANY’S HISTORY

Passion, dedication and going above and beyond has enabled an outstanding Apprentice to achieve a promotion whilst still completing his studies.

Jordan Richards, who’s studying a Laboratory Technician Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeship course at HSDC’s South Downs Campus whilst working at Wickham Micro Ltd in Fareham is the first ever Apprentice in the company’s history to be promoted.

Jordan, who joined Wickham Micro Ltd in July 2022 began a six-monthly rotation between departments which enabled him to gain experience and knowledge within a range of sectors across the organisation. After developing his skillset and showcasing his hard work, Jordan applied for a promotion within the Quality Control department.

Jordan, who recognised the importance of gaining experience in a real-life setting, was successful in securing the promotion and made history for Wickham Micro!

Jordan, who also won the Overall Apprentice of the Year Award at HSDC’s annual Apprenticeship Award Ceremony this year said:

“During my Apprenticeship, I have developed soft skills such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving, and time management. These are valuable in any job role and can often be the deciding factor in promotions.

I’ve gained in-depth knowledge of my company’s operations, culture, and processes which increased my promotability due to having a keen understanding of how to perform well in the company’s environment.”

When asked how his Apprenticeship has enhanced his employability, Jordan said:

“My Apprenticeship has provided practical, hands-on experience in a scientific environment. It has allowed me to build a professional network within the science community. These connections can lead to future job opportunities and collaborations.

The Apprenticeship has also enabled me to gain academic qualifications alongside hands-on experience which makes me a valuable candidate for employment.”

Jordan’s manager Natalie Taylor who is a Laboratory Manager at Wickham Micro Ltd added:

“Jordan has a ‘can-do’ attitude, and nothing is too much trouble. He learns new tasks extremely quickly and is very efficient in his role.”

