IHR awards Aston Medical School £1.68 million to develop intercalated degrees and internships

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) has granted £1.68 million to Aston Medical School to develop its intercalated degree and internship programmes.

Aston Medical School won the funding following a national competitive process involving other UK medical schools. Dr Shakil Ahmad, the intercalated degree lead, led the funding application, with support from Dr Zaki Hassan-Smith, the integrated academic training lead, and Professor Juan Alcolado, the dean of Medical Education.

The intercalated degree programme will allow Aston Medical School undergraduates to complete another professional qualification during their medical degree. These programmes have been designed to integrate areas such as neuroscience, biomedical engineering, and healthcare management, providing medical students with new opportunities to delve into the intersection of clinical practice, scientific research, and innovative healthcare solutions.

Additionally, the funding will also enable Aston Medical School to offer a series of internships, allowing students to immerse themselves in cutting-edge research under the mentorship of leading academics and clinicians. These internships are part of Aston University’s strategic framework to bridge the gap between academic research and practical healthcare, enhancing student experience and understanding of translational medicine.

In September 2023, the NIHR awarded Aston Medical School 12 prestigious NIHR-funded academic clinical fellow (ACF) posts, also following a competitive national funding round. Winning the funding for intercalated degrees and apprenticeships builds on this success and forms an important part of establishing integrated academic training in the medical school, for undergraduates as well as postgraduates.

Dr Ahmad said:

“I am immensely proud of Aston Medical School’s achievement in securing this vital NIHR funding. This support empowers our mission to transform medical education and research. With this funding, we can nurture gifted and driven individuals, laying the groundwork for future leaders in healthcare and medical innovations.”

