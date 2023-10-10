ILX Group Launches New Digital Learning Solution to Meet Demand in Project Management Training

This year, research from ILX Group found that 66% of organisations are facing challenges in filling employee skills gaps[1]. To help tackle this, the training provider has launched a new digital learning solution entitled the ILX Learning Hub.

The flexible, on-demand learning solution comes complete with a selection of accredited and non-accredited training resources and a self-assessment tool that is aligned with the APM Competence Framework. This tool helps individuals or teams to identify their capability skills gaps. The results then provide participants with a report and personalised learning plan, to improve their abilities in the noted areas of development.

Russell Kenrick, Managing Director at ILX Group, commented:

“Businesses are facing many challenges. They have fewer resources, supply chains are being disrupted, costs are increasing, and consumer spending is being affected by inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. As a result, many organisations are now starting to ask how they can do more with less. We’ve built the ILX Learning Hub to offer a solution for these companies, providing tailored learning which meets the needs of the business and its individual employees.”

The ILX Learning Hub provides three different offerings depending on the needs of an organisation. The Enterprise Licence Solution (ELS) is the most comprehensive of all, providing access to the entire ILX portfolio of online learning, including fully accredited courses such as PRINCE2®, AgilePM® and ITIL® 4. The Capability Licence Solution (CLS) consists of a library of over 80 e-learning sessions aligned with the APM Competency Framework. Both the ELS and CLS include access to the skills assessment tool. And the final offering is the Digital Learning Licences (DLLs) which is designed for organisations that need to train just one or a small group of individuals in one or two given certifications. So, whatever your organisation needs, there is a solution that can be tailored to meet them.

For more information about ILX Group or the new ILX Learning Hub visit www.ilxgroup.com.

[1] L&D in 2023: Challenges, Priorities and Opportunities, ILX Group

