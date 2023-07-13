IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced

24 students and apprentices go forward to compete for a place in the national finals

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has announced the IMI Skills Competitions finalists following the conclusion of the National Qualifier events that took place across the UK during May and June. Nominated by their tutor or employer, top scoring apprentices took part in the National Qualifiers where expert judges selected 24 students and apprentices from four key specialisms – Body Repair, Refinishing, Light Vehicle Technology, and Heavy Vehicle Technology. The finalists now go forward to the live national finals in November to be held at 10 colleges and training providers across Greater Manchester.

The winners will be announced at a medal ceremony at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester with the chance to go on to represent Team UK in EuroSkills 2025 at Herning in Denmark and WorldSkills International 2026 in Shanghai, China.

“The six finalists from each stream impressed the judges with their level of skill, dedication and focus,” commented Richard Hutchins, IMI Skills Competitions Manager. “And many of the 2023 finalists face additional learning and work challenges, living with dyslexia, autism and dyscalculia, making their success even more impressive. Automotive is often believed to be unsuitable for those who are neurodiverse or have disabilities, but these inspirational finalists prove otherwise. They are succeeding to the highest level in our increasingly inclusive and rich sector.”

Automotive is facing a 20-year high of 26,000 vacancies, and the IMI’s new game-changing Perceptions Campaign – Things Are Moving – aims to discredit outdated misperceptions that are at the heart of the recruitment challenges. “As a sector, we urgently need to come together to change the long-held negative perceptions and encourage more people to consider automotive careers”, added Richard Hutchins. “We need to fill around 112,000 roles in the next decade, spanning more than 200 occupations and these awards highlight the vast array of opportunities available, as well as the inspiring trainees and apprentices that will help to take automotive forward and ensure it evolves to be richer, more diverse, to best serve our customers.”

The 2023 Finalists

Refinishing Name Training provider / college Employer Oisin Mckerr Southern Regional Collage Porters Bodyshop Maksim Makutonovic Wrights Lewis Brayford Doncaster, Rotherham and District GTA BCA fleet solutions Victoria Steele NPTC Pontardawe Sinclair Declan James Phillips GTA Doncaster BCA Fleet Solutions Thomas Fearnhead Training 2000 Auto Spray Darwen

Body Repair Name Training provider / college Employer Robert Gray Riverpark Training Howell Accident Repair Centre Jonathan Johnston Riverpark Training Tbr NI Alec Archie Macleod Edinburgh College Sitehill Highland Motors ltd Jordan Lingham NPTC Pontardawe Sinclairs Adrian Matthews S&B Automotive Academy Ultimate Accident Repair Services Aiden Lee Cheetham Blackpool and the Fylde College The Vella Group

Light Vehicle Technology Name Training provider / college Employer Oliver Young Perth UHI J&R Auto Services Elliot Ritchie Calex UK Western Mazda Jack Robert Johnston Perth UHI JR Auto Services Ryan Cullen Southwest College AL Services Ashley Hursey Volkswagen Group National Learning Centre Audi Approved Colchester Matthew Kemp Volvo UK Ray Chapman Motors

Heavy Vehicle Technology Name Training provider / college Employer Ben Turner Skillnet Harris DAF High Wycombe Aleksander Zielechowski Remit College PCL West Thurrock Joseph Roberts Fife College Fife Council Nicholas Garrett Gateshead College South Tyneside Council Harry Cooper Sparshatt Academy Sparshatts Truck and Van Jack Fitton Scania Academy Remit Scania

