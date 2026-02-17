Innovative City & Guilds students take part in the National Apprenticeship Week 2026 Showcase Challenge

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, City & Guilds learners took part in the #NAW2026 Apprenticeship Showcase Challenge, celebrating the creativity and technical skill of construction apprentices from across the UK.

This year’s challenge invited five colleges to design and build heritage-inspired structures within a three-by-three metre space, working entirely without power tools and relying solely on apprentice craftsmanship. A panel of judges reviewed each piece, and the public was invited to participate by voting in the People’s Choice Award, which runs alongside the Judges’ Choice Award.

A team of Painting & Decorating apprentices from New College Durham won the Judges’ Award. The winning duo, Nicole (Bagnalls Painting & Decorating Contractors) and Ruby (Neil Gill Associates Painters and Decorators Ltd), both Level 2 apprentices, impressed judges with their historically inspired showcase build.

Supported by Level 2 Bricklaying and Carpentry & Joinery apprentices, the team researched 16th‑century construction techniques to create detailed canopy supports, timber pillars and a Tudor gable. Judges awarded the entry perfect scores in several categories, including Research & Development and Complexity & Technical Challenge. “The process mirrored our curriculum and gave us valuable context,” said Ruby.

South Staffordshire College claimed the People’s Champion Award. Led by Lewis Perry, a Level 2 Carpentry and Decorating apprentice from Crofts Building and Conservation, the team created a heritage‑themed A‑frame roof structure using traditional construction methods. By skilfully centring the main beam, they transformed the extension into an open‑plan space using time‑honoured techniques.

The Showcase Challenge formed part of City & Guilds’ broader activity during National Apprenticeship Week, taking place from 9–15 February 2026. City & Guilds, with nearly 150 years of expertise in skills development, continues to champion apprenticeships for the vital role they play in strengthening the future workforce.

One of our judges Kristina Smith, Journalist at Construction Management Magazine, said:

“I was really impressed by the variety of work presented in the showcase, and the high level of skills that the apprentices exhibited. New College Durham’s entry ticked all the boxes, demonstrating heritage skills in bricklaying, carpentry and painting and decorating and a clear connection to local buildings and to the curriculum.”

Faiza Khan, Chief Brand and Communication Officer at City & Guilds, said:

“The Showcase Challenge highlights exactly why apprenticeships are so vital to the UK’s future. These projects show remarkable teamwork, problem‑solving and technical skill, qualities that employers tell us they need more than ever. We’re inspired by the passion of every apprentice who took part, and City & Guilds remains committed to supporting pathways that unlock potential and strengthen our skilled workforce.”