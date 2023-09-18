Inspiring learners for over 25 years, no matter their age

This Adult Learners Week, Cambrian Training wants to inspire individuals of all ages to be lifelong learners and debunk the myth that apprenticeships are only for school leavers.

Their work-based apprenticeships give individuals from all walks of life the opportunity to gain brand new skills, embed their current knowledge with qualifications; or even change careers.

Last year alone, Cambrian Training helped over 500 individuals aged 24 and over achieve their career goals through their award-winning apprenticeship programmes.

One of those apprentices is Dai Moore, a Golf Services Associate who initially felt apprehensive about doing an apprenticeship due to his age, but now has an unwavering commitment to achieving his Level 2 Hospitality Services qualification and recommends apprenticeships wholeheartedly to everyone.

Dai, employed at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, states:

“This has been nothing short of an amazing experience for me! Cambrian Training has helped me to grow both personally and professionally and I now have a thirst for knowledge as well as a passion for all things customer service.”

From an apprentice who is just beginning their learning journey, to an individual who continues to grow and progress – Lesley Davies has just completed her Level 4 Hospitality Management Apprenticeship and is now embarking on a Level 5 in Management.

Lesley praises her Training Officer Aled for his unrivalled knowledge and support and credits him and her Apprenticeship for being promoted an impressive three times.

“I cannot thank Aled enough for the training and knowledge he has provided me with. The course itself is well-rounded and has definitely assisted in improving my management skills; helping me to advance in my career.”

“I am very keen to continue to progress onto the level 5 course and can’t wait for the graduation event”, says an excited Lesley.

Former chef Gerwyn Williams credits his Apprenticeship in Sustainable Recycling Activities in assisting his transition from running his own restaurant, to a career in waste recycling.

Now a Team Manager at Bryson Recycling Wales, Gerwyn says:

“I encourage all of my workmates to do an apprenticeship as it definitely opens doors.”

Gerwyn won Cambrian Training’s Apprentice of the Year Award at this year’s event and said: “Having changed my career, this award shows that I have chosen the right path.”

Another inspiring story is that of Ceri Nicholls, a Cambrian Training employee who has just completed her Level 4 Apprenticeship in Digital Marketing.

“After being successful within event management, I wanted to move into more of the marketing side of things. My apprenticeship has enabled me to do just that. I have gained valuable experience and theoretical knowledge as well as an accredited qualification. That is what makes work-based apprenticeships so great!”

These are the experiences of just a small number of the many older apprentices who – for over 25 years – Cambrian Training has supported to achieve their career goals.

Adult Learning Week is the biggest celebration of lifelong learning in Wales, with more than 10,000 adults taking part every year. The campaign’s aim is to encourage a passion for learning and skill development.

With qualifications in a variety of sectors and the ability to deliver across the whole of Wales, Cambrian Training want to encourage everyone this Adult Learners Week to progress in their career by gaining new skills and qualifications; no matter your age.

Contact their dedicated team today to understand what apprenticeships can do for your career. Email on: [email protected] or Tel: 01938 555 893

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

