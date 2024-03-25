Inter College Fabrication, Turning and Welding Competition

Sixteen apprentices and trainees specialising in fabrication, welding, milling and turning came together for the annual Inter-college Engineering Competition, which was hosted at South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Lisburn Campus recently.

The Welding Competition had participants from Belfast Met, South West College (SWC), Southern Regional College (SRC) and SERC. First place went to Paul Kelly (SERC), second place went to Harry Agnew (SRC) and Jack Patterson (SERC) took third place. The SERC apprentices are based at the Professional Skills Centre at Dundrod.

All the participants in the Fabrication and the Milling and Turning Competitions were from SERC. In Fabrication, first place went to Owen McCullough from Lisburn Campus; second place to Shane Kelly from Downpatrick Campus; and third place went to Reuben Wright, also from Downpatrick Campus.

In Milling & Turning, Rafael Lorf from Lisburn Campus lifted first place; and, from Bangor Campus, Scott Keenan and Reuben Allen took second and third place respectively.

Speaking at the presentation, Engineering Lecturer Ivan Kelly said,

“I would like to congratulate the winners and thank all the participants for putting their skills to the test, and especially to those apprentices and their tutors who have travelled from other colleges and campuses, as this always adds to the excitement of the competition.

He added, “I would also like to thank Modern Machinery Supplies and Norseman Welding Supplies for donating hundreds of pounds worth of prizes in the form of equipment and clothing for the competition winners.”

