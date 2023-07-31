Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

ISA Training Pioneers Virtual Reality Training for Hairdressing Apprentices in Wales

Educ8 Group July 31, 2023
0 Comments

ISA Training, a leading apprenticeship provider in Wales, is breaking new ground by becoming the first to offer training through virtual reality (VR).

Set to launch in August 2023, this innovative initiative in partnership with CEMET promises to revolutionise the teaching and learning experience for hairdressing apprentices.

Virtual reality will be integrated into the salon environment, providing learners with a risk-free and sustainable platform to master their skills. By offering VR technology, ISA Training aims to enhance the learning experience for apprentices, allowing them to develop hair colouring techniques and improve without potential damage to clients’ hair or wastage of chemical products.

The collaboration with CEMET, known for its expertise in cutting-edge technology such as Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. This partnership evolved through the dedicated efforts of ISA Training’s Digital Development Officer, Daniel Sims, who identified CEMET’s commitment to supporting Welsh SMEs through innovative technologies.

“ISA Training is proud to be at the forefront of incorporating emerging technologies into education,” says Deborah Birkett, the Curriculum Development Manager at ISA Training. “By leveraging the power of virtual reality, we are providing our apprentices with an unparalleled learning experience in a safe and interactive environment, while fostering their curiosity and interest in emerging technologies.”

The VR resource, following comprehensive testing to ensure alignment with learning objectives, will be accessible to all hairdressing apprentices enrolling with ISA Training over the next six months and beyond.

“Embracing technology in education is a natural progression in response to generational shifts in learning expectations,” adds Birkett. “Our commitment to integrating technology aligns perfectly with the digital 2030 strategy, ensuring our apprentices develop essential digital competencies throughout their educational journey.”

ISA Training is part of the Educ8 Training Group.

For more information on ISA Training and its innovative VR program, visit ISA Training.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Educ8 Group

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .