From education to employment

It’s LGBTQ+ Histories Month! Sign up to the Pride in Further Education Charter

West Yorkshire Learning Providers February 17, 2023
0 Comments

Yorkshire Learning Providers launched our Pride in FE charter for FE & Skills providers back in 2022. Working with key stakeholders AoC and Skillsfirst we developed a charter for providers to sign up to and show their commitment to addressing the inequalities for LGBT staff and learners and a commitment to champion the changes needed for our sector so everyone – staff or learner – can be their true authentic self without fear in work and in learning environments. We had found too many fear coming out in work or learning for fear of reaction and this has to stop.

By signing the charter providers are showing their support for greater inclusion for LGBT individuals and will work together to develop greater opportunity for staff & learners to gain further information, advice and signposting.  The charter covers a range of themes such as a greater commitment to ensuring more inclusive recruitment processes, visible support for LGBTQ+  learners in learning environments, raise awareness and knowledge for all to have the confidence to challenge poor attitudes and actions in our centres. The champions network share focused efforts to ensure that we are using correct language and that this is a consistent approach across full teams not just the few.

To support this charter, head to http://www.wylp.org.uk/pride-in-fe/ to sign up!

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Wellbeing
West Yorkshire Learning Providers

