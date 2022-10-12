Karron takes senior North West training role

A North West training provider has strengthened its Morecambe centre with the appointment of a new business manager.

Karron Remountos will now manage the team at the centre on Queen Square.

PHX Training offers a range of back to work and business support training courses from its Morecambe centre. The centre offers a wide range of courses as well as a CV writing service, support with job search and application skills as well as interview preparation. It also has links to a range of local services and contacts to provide extra support to all our customers.

Additionally, the centre can support Lancashire businesses with access to fully funded staff training.

Karron said: “Our Morecambe centre is making great strides in helping local people to complete courses and learn new skills to get them ready for starting work. Our learners have some fantastic stories around success where they have completed courses and are now working in quality stable jobs and hopefully we can continue to support many more.”

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director at PHX Training, added:

“Karron has been working out of our Morecambe centre for a year now as a work coach and has helped so many of our learners to find work and improve their lives.

“Getting started with training is as easy as a simple phone call, visiting our centre on Queen Square or simply sending us an email or Facebook message. Before you know it, you could be completing a qualification and be ready to re-enter the world of work.”

PHX Training has centres in Blackpool, Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe and Preston to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.

