Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Karron takes senior North West training role

PHX Training October 12, 2022
0 Comments
Karron takes senior North West training role
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

A North West training provider has strengthened its Morecambe centre with the appointment of a new business manager.

Karron Remountos will now manage the team at the centre on Queen Square.

PHX Training offers a range of back to work and business support training courses from its Morecambe centre. The centre offers a wide range of courses as well as a CV writing service, support with job search and application skills as well as interview preparation. It also has links to a range of local services and contacts to provide extra support to all our customers.

Additionally, the centre can support Lancashire businesses with access to fully funded staff training.

Karron said: “Our Morecambe centre is making great strides in helping local people to complete courses and learn new skills to get them ready for starting work. Our learners have some fantastic stories around success where they have completed courses and are now working in quality stable jobs and hopefully we can continue to support many more.”

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director at PHX Training, added:

“Karron has been working out of our Morecambe centre for a year now as a work coach and has helped so many of our learners to find work and improve their lives.

“Getting started with training is as easy as a simple phone call, visiting our centre on Queen Square or simply sending us an email or Facebook message. Before you know it, you could be completing a qualification and be ready to re-enter the world of work.”

PHX Training has centres in Blackpool, Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe and Preston to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Executive appointments, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Executive appointments, Skills and apprenticeships
PHX Training

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .