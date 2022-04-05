Kellogg’s Manchester factory on the hunt for apprentice recruits

Kellogg’s Factory in Manchester is recruiting for five new apprentices to join their manufacturing team in August this year.

The Trafford Park site is the single largest producer of cereals in Europe and is on the hunt for individuals to join its Technical Operator Apprenticeship scheme.

The fully funded apprenticeship spans three years, with the potential opportunity to secure a permanent, full-time position with Kellogg’s at the end of the scheme. Throughout the programme apprentices will gain a combination of academic and practical training whilst working alongside the highly skilled workforce.

Apprentices will be part of the teams responsible for producing some of Kellogg’s most famous cereal brands – such as Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, as well as conducting maintenance, solving problems and improving the production systems. By the end of the scheme apprentices will learn all the skills they need to be a qualified Technical Operator, and many of Kellogg’s apprentices have progressed onto successful long-term careers within the business.

Gatley local, Genna Bland-Moore, joined the Kellogg’s apprenticeship when she was 20 years oldafter studying at The Kingsway School in Cheadle. She is now in her final year.

Genna said: “Kellogg’s is a great company to work for. They have given me lots of support throughout my apprenticeship, with both hands-on skills and technical knowledge. I enjoy the fact that every day is different, and you’re always presented with new challenges to overcome. I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made in my apprenticeship, all the new skills and knowledge I have gained will help me progress further into my career.”

Paul Wrigley, director of Kellogg’s Manchester Factory said:

“We’re looking for passionate people who love our brands and are excited about a career in manufacturing. The factory has been a central part of our local community for 84 years and our apprenticeship schemes have been running for 65 of those years. We’re offering three year training opportunities again this year to some new apprentices who’ll hopefully become long term members of our team.

“I joined Kellogg’s as an apprentice and have enjoyed a really varied career leading into a senior leadership role. This shows the importance of the schemes at Kellogg’s and the opportunities they can create for the next generation of team members.”

Individuals can apply through the Kellogg Careers Website before 15th April. Applicants should have, or be expected to achieve, four GCSE’s or equivalent at grade four (C) or above in Maths, English, Science and one other subject.

https://www.kelloggcareers.com/global/home.html

Published in