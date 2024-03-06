Kirklees College appoints a new Head of Business Development and Apprenticeships

Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) is the largest apprenticeship provider in Calderdale and Kirklees, working with over 1,000 employers every year. As part of the college’s plans to expand its apprenticeship provision even further, the college has recently appointed Paul Edwards in the newly created role of Head of Business Development and Apprenticeships.

Paul joins Kirklees College with 15 years’ experience in apprenticeships and work-based learning. Before joining Kirklees College, Paul spent the last five years working at The Sheffield College as the Senior Business Development Manager, working with employers to maximise the use of their apprenticeship levy, AEB funding, grant and commercially funded training.

About joining Kirklees College, Paul said:

“I am really excited to be appointed as Head of Apprenticeships and Business Development at Kirklees College. Everyone has been really welcoming and I look forward to getting to know everyone and working with colleagues to help our apprentices achieve their full potential.”

Helen Rose, Director of External Relations and Apprenticeships at Kirklees College commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the college. Growing our apprenticeship provision and employer partnerships is a key strategic priority for the college and Paul’s expertise and ideas will help us to achieve our goals.”

If you want to find out more about the business benefits of apprenticeships, or how you can work with Kirklees College, contact the Employers team by emailing [email protected], or calling 0800 781 3020.