Kirklees College hosts awards ceremony for Food and Drink Engineering Apprentices

As part of this week’s National Apprenticeship Week celebrations at Kirklees College, Level 3 Food and Drink Engineering apprentices’ achievements were celebrated at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 7 February at the college’s Process Manufacturing Centre.

The awards were given out by Curriculum Area Manager, Gary Parkinson, and were a complete surprise for the apprentices, who had been brought to the centre for the Engineering Employers’ Recruitment Fair earlier in the day.

Six awards were given out in total, a year one, two, three and four apprentice achievement award, as well as an additional two awards for most improved apprentices. Each winner was awarded a trophy and a £50 Amazon gift card.

The winners were:

Aleksandra Lewinska (Ola) – Fox’s Biscuits

Joe Carter – Hovis

James Brett Powell – Arla

Angus Garett – Premier Foods

Owen White – Hovis

Macauley Hill – Premier Foods

At the start of the ceremony, Gary Parkinson praised the apprentices, saying:

“The accomplishments achieved by our students are outstanding, making the judging process tough. The opportunities provided by our employer partners are amazing, from working on live production lines to contributing to planned and preventative maintenance, with apprentices contributing to their employers from the outset. The skills gained in the workplace and college will set the apprentices up for excellent careers in the Food and Drink industry.”

Guests in attendance included members of the Engineering teaching and curriculum team, apprentice mentors, members of the college’s Senior Leadership Team, the apprentice’s employers and representatives from the student’s End Point Assessment awarding bodies OAL and FDQ.

The awards were a chance to celebrate the excellence of our Kirklees College students, and also for the college’s employer partners to see the college’s facilities and network with our staff and students.

The apprentices honoured all have a bright future in the Food and Drink industry and are a credit to themselves, the college and their company. Congratulations to all the winners.

