Last chance to gain a fully-funded Traineeship with LLC!

The government has announced that the Traineeships funding will stop this year from the 1st of August.

London Learning Consortium has 8 traineeships, including popular subjects such as Digital Marketing, Beauty Therapy and Childcare.

London Learning Consortium also helps students to gain their English and Maths qualifications alongside the traineeship, in just 13 weeks!

The Traineeships which are available for 16 – 24-year-olds (or up to 25 with an EHCP) are open for enrolments up until the 31st of July 2023.

Following the government’s plan to scrap Traineeships, London Learning Consortium has opened its doors to anyone that would like to sign up for a fully funded Traineeship before the 31st of July 2023.

The Traineeships at London Learning Consortium are fully funded and are 13-week programmes across a range of different industries. Not only do you gain a qualification in 13 weeks but you also gain two weeks of work experience and there is a wide range of support available for the trainees.

As a Trainee with London Learning Consortium, you will get help with travel costs, childcare costs whilst on the course, lunch vouchers and a laptop loan. So you really can achieve your full potential no matter your circumstances.

London Learning Consortium offers small and friendly classes which is great for all learners that need any extra support or prefer a smaller learning environment.

Angelina enrolled in the Business Support Traineeship and says

“I really enjoyed my experience here with LLC, the classes are great and you get a lot more support as the class size is more intimate and comfortable for learning.”

If you are a young person aged between 16-24 or 25 with an EHCP, then make sure you check out the fully funded courses from LLC:

Matt Lyder, Traineeship, Apprenticeship, Employment & WEX Recruitment manager says

“Young people need support and guidance to be seen and heard in the increasingly challenging and competitive world of work.

Let LLC help you gain an edge by enrolling in one of our incredible Traineeship programmes. We can help you improve your abilities and support you to gain new skills and new experiences which in turn will give you the tools you need to be the best you can be.

So sign up today and unlock your full potential because here at the London Learning Consortium WE SEE YOU!!”

So make sure you don’t miss out and get in touch with the Sales and Recruitment team for more information at info@londonlc.org.uk or give them a call on 020 8774 4040.

