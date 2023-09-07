Leading training provider launches sustainability strategy in Zero Waste Week

Award-winning, pan Wales training provider Cambrian Training is celebrating Zero Waste Week from September 4-8 and has published its own Sustainability Strategy.

Based in Welshpool, Cambrian Training is one of Wales’ main providers of apprenticeships to businesses of all sizes and is playing a key role in helping the Welsh Government work towards its Net Zero 2050 target.

The company’s Sustainability Strategy sets out a commitment to digital meetings with staff and learners to reduce the impact of travel. Other commitments include investment in renewable energy, such as solar panels, energy efficient appliances, biodegradable and compostable products, water saving and organic and locally sourced food produced using sustainable farming practices.

To reduce carbon emissions, Cambrian Training pledges to work towards a complete fleet of electric vehicles, car sharing and encouraging staff to get active by walking and cycling short distances rather than jumping in a car.

The company, which operates pan Wales, has launched a pioneering Apprenticeship in Energy and Carbon Management to help businesses move towards the Net Zero 2050 target.

The apprenticeship is perfect for companies of all sizes which already have or wish to appoint an energy champion. Approval is currently being sought from Qualifications Wales to add a Foundation and Higher Apprenticeship in Energy Management in order to create a clear progression route for learners and businesses.

Cambrian Training also delivers Waste and Recycling Management apprenticeships to suit all areas of the industry, from Levels 2 to 4, covering the collection, transport, disposal and the final management of waste and recyclables.

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training’s managing director, said:

“As business leaders, we see sustainability as more than just a buzzword; it’s a commitment to our future and we aim to foster a transformative approach to our practices.

“By integrating sustainability at every level, we are not only preparing our staff and apprentices for the challenges of today but ensuring a resilient and prosperous tomorrow.”

Cambrian Training works with a wide range of employers across Wales to deliver sustainable resource apprenticeships, including the county councils for Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Pembrokeshire.

Other businesses include Bryson Recycling, Lelo Skip Hire Ltd, Mainetti (UK) Ltd, Crest Cooperative, Ash Waste Services, Antur Waunfawr and CB Environmental.

Contact Amy Edwards, Head of Sustainability for more information about the Apprenticeships in Energy and Carbon Management and Waste and Recycling Management.

Email: [email protected]

Published in