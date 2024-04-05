learndirect Adapts to Growing Need for Mobile Learning by Launching On-the-Go Skills Service for Learners

The UK’s leading online education business has today launched a brand new in-app service, giving learndirect learners and alumni access to bitesize modules that can be studied via their smartphones.

The learndirect Community Hub app, which is free to download, will house the newly launched subscription service, exclusively available to people who are currently studying or have previously studied an online course with learndirect.

From study skills to wellbeing tips, members can learn how to prioritise physical and mental health, as well as how to improve their CV and manage anxiety during interviews.

Rising Demand for Smartphone-Driven Education

As a digital-first society, we can access information, pay our bills, watch movies, schedule appointments, all from our smartphones.

This digital demand is becoming even more prevalent in the education sector, with the Mobile Education Market Report claiming that by 2028, the need for mobile education will increase at a rate of 34.4%.

In the UK, 94% of people aged 25-34 own a smartphone, while 95% of those in the 35-54 age bracket are also smartphone users, according to finder, and with 77% of learndirect’s learners being aged between 26 and 57, having access to in-app mobile learning will fit their lifestyles.

In May 2023, UK adults used an average of 36 apps on their smartphones, according to Ofcom’s Online Nation 2023 Report, and that usage is unlikely to slow down, with the nation seeking informational content through their screens.

Currently, learndirect’s courses are delivered through an online platform suited for laptop study, but their move towards mobile friendly education has propelled forward with in-app bitesize modules.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at learndirect, said:

“This is an exciting development for our learndirect community. Many of our learners have been out of education for some time, potentially leaving them rusty when it comes to certain study skills, while many seek guidance on how to maintain their wellbeing. By listening to the needs of our community, we can now provide them with additional tools and knowledge they need to boost both their professional and personal development, all the while doing it from their phones. By adapting to the needs and lifestyles of our learners, we can continue to support them on their journeys in the best way possible.”

learndirect’s Thriving Online Community

The learndirect: Community Hub app was launched in November 2023 and currently boasts more than 5,000 members, made up of current and past learners.

The modules within the new service will be regularly updated with new content for learners and alumni to access.

Sarah-Jane McCausland, Digital Engagement Manager at learndirect, said:

“The learndirect: Community Hub is already thriving – it’s a wonderful place to be, a hive of activity comprised of a diverse range of learners who each bring their own unique experiences to the table. The addition of this new in-app service will only prove to enhance this offering.

“Not only will our members be able to make connections with likeminded individuals and tap into invaluable peer support whenever they need it, they will also now be able to level up their learning experience by accessing a wide range of self-directed learning modules covering a variety of study and communication skills. Being part of the learndirect community is about much more than study, it’s about belonging to something bigger, a positive movement of people looking to better their lives.”

The subscription service is already making a positive impact, with a handful of learndirect Community Members benefitting from its features.

“This private area is fantastic! So practical and helpful, exactly what people needed. I think the report writing tips and structure support is amazing. My next unit is a report, so feeling very much more prepared.”

Tom, 37, studying Level 2/3 Gym Instructing and Personal Training Practitioner course at learndirect.

“The app is bursting with useful tips to help guide me with my learning. Whether it’s a study skill that needs brushing up on or a reminder to take care of my wellbeing, there’s everything I need in one place!”

Ebzy, 37, studying Access to Higher Education Diploma (Social Science) – Psychology and Sociology at learndirect.