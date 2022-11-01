learndirect launches nationally recognised courses in thriving creative sectors

The UK’s leading online learning course provider learndirect has teamed up with 2021 Business Woman of the Year nominee Ciarda Barrett to launch a brand new faculty of Creative Arts courses, meeting the growing desire for those who are looking to channel their creative outlet into a worthwhile venture.

Launching today, the four nationally recognised qualifications will equip those passionate about interior design and fashion design to develop or completely change their career.

Ciarda Barrett – shortlisted for the Educator Investor Awards’ Business Woman of the Year 2021 – has joined the business as Faculty Director and hopes to provide opportunities for learners to transform their passion into a profitable career within an industry that is set to reach an estimated £60.1 billion this year.

Ciarda Barrett, Faculty Director of Creative Arts at learndirect, said:

“Many of us have been re-evaluating our lives and career choices since the pandemic. Having an outlet for creative expression is essential for many people. At learndirect, we can provide a platform for interior design enthusiasts and fashion lovers who want to gain a sense of purpose, and turn their passion into a second job or a successful career. When you master what you love, the opportunities are endless!”

Ciarda’s vast experience in teaching, leading and managing international teams of professionals in the education sector matches learndirect’s vision of helping learners unlock their full potential.

Wayne Janse Van Rensburg, Digital Group Chief Executive, learndirect, said:

“As a business, we are always looking to provide solutions to learners with all matter of motivations – whether that is to embark on a new career, upskill, or indulge in their passion. By launching a brand new portfolio of Creative Arts courses, we are tapping into an industry that is thriving. We are delighted to bring Ciarda on board to deliver this exciting new venture. It demonstrates our continuous growth, with the needs of our learners at the heart of what we do.”

Ciarda will deliver the Level 2 Certificate and Level 3 Diploma in Interior Design, as well as the Level 2 Certificate Introduction to Fashion Design and Level 3 Professional Diploma in Fashion Design.

The new courses have been developed by industry professionals and practitioners working in the Creative Arts sector, with the Interior Design and Fashion Design qualifications regulated by Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) – a leading Awarding Organisation that champions innovation, creativity, and flexibility.

Paul Burkin, Qualifications Manager, TQUK, said:

“At Training Qualifications UK, we always strive to develop qualifications that can change lives and power learners forward in their chosen careers. That’s why we are very excited to launch two new qualifications in Fashion Design and Interior Design. The qualifications have been developed in close partnership with learndirect and have seen TQUK enter a new sector in the industry, ultimately supporting a new scope of learners. With the new qualifications, learners have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills in these areas and support progression to roles in associated industries. In their continued collaborative approach, TQUK and learndirect are committed to delivering opportunities to support learner advancement and increase career prospects.”

