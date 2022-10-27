Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Learning Provider Networks and Business Groups win bid to help SMEs take on an Apprentice

Greater October 27, 2022
Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN), Greater Manchester Chamber (GMCC), Lancashire Work-Based learning Forum (LWBLF) and East Lancashire Chamber (ELCC) are delighted to announce they have been successful in bidding to the Department for Education’s Engaging SMEs Tender opportunity.

The project is intended to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), who haven’t previously recruited an apprentice in the last 24 months to:

  • develop their awareness and understanding of the requirements of apprenticeships,
  • explain the benefits of employing apprentices,
  • support them to identify apprenticeship training provision
  • support the recruitment of an apprentice through to start

Through this project, DfE are seeking to test a variety of innovative approaches so that they can better understand what works well to shape future engagement activity with SMEs.

The delivery of the project will be led by Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) in partnership with Greater Manchester Chamber (GMCC), Lancashire Work-Based learning Forum (LWBLF) and East Lancashire Chamber (ELCC) who possess the collective scope to reach c.30, 000 SMEs, 130 vocational training providers and 250+ schools across the 9 designed local authorities of Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Bolton, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Tameside and Wigan. The project will focus on supporting SMEs within the Digital, Manufacturing, Adult Social Care and Construction sectors.

Anne Gornall, Executive Director at GMLPN commented:

“GMLPN and partners are looking forward to working together to deliver on this important pilot project, to bring together employers, providers and apprentice candidates in a triangle to fulfil aspirations of stakeholders. We believe apprenticeships are a great way to increase productivity and social mobility in the workplace.”

Published in Skills and apprenticeships
