Leeds College of Building Welcomes Government Funding Announcement

Leeds College of Building (LCB) welcomes today’s budget announcement by the Government, which will help the college to continue to grow.

In his budget speech to Parliament, Chancellor John Healey pledged £15 million in funding which will support the opening of LCB’s new CTEC building.

The funding promise was announced alongside other regional spending across the country to promote devolution.

Nikki Davis, Principal and CEO of LCB, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be mentioned by name in Chancellor John Healey’s budget speech to Parliament today.

“This funding will allow us to open our campus up to more than 2,000 new learners.

“Back in the summer, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he wanted to see a Britain that values the hard hat as much as the graduation cap.

“That is a future we’ve been working towards since the inception of our great college in the 1960s.

“The Government has put their money where their mouth is and we couldn’t be happier; we will use this money to continue to meet construction sector needs.

“We will continue to work in partnership with schools and industry both locally and nationally to deliver the expert led tuition we are known for.

“At LCB we know that technical education is fundamental to the UK’s future prosperity, so we will always support the government placing technical and academic pathways on an equal footing.

“I know I speak on behalf of everyone at LCB when I say a massive thank you to Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority for their incredible support.

“To have them both in our corner is something we don’t take for granted, we will continue to play our part by supporting young people into training and work to solve our region’s NEET crisis together.

“I’d also like to personally thank everyone at LCB for their help – as with everything here it has been a collective effort, and everyone has played their part.”

The new CTEC building, adjacent to LCB’s North Street home, will significantly expand facilities and open up new training opportunities. The 7,000 m2 site on Melbourne Street will effectively increase the size of the estate by a quarter, marking a significant investment in LCB’s future growth

LCB was named one of the first ever Construction Technical Excellence Colleges (CTEC) in 2025. Only 10 colleges across England were awarded the, with us selected to represent the Yorkshire & the Humber region.

Find out more about the new Leeds College of Building CTEC building here.