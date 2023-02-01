Leicester College hosts Apprenticeship Fair for National Apprenticeship Week

Leicester College is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week this year (6-12 February 2023) by inviting potential apprentices to an Apprenticeship Fair on 8 February at the Abbey Park Campus and hosting a range of online events.

The College is the largest apprenticeship training delivery organisation in Leicester and there are currently over 1,500 Leicester College students working with local businesses in apprentice roles.

At the Fair, students can learn about the range of courses on offer and meet potential employers from a wide range of industries including childcare, business administration, construction, engineering, and hairdressing. People already in employment but looking to gain new qualifications to further their careers can also choose an apprenticeship course.

University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) is one employer working with Leicester College on the apprenticeship programme. Lisa Carson, a senior Clinical Perfusion Scientist at Glenfield Hospital, completed a Diploma and Institute of Leadership and Management Level 5 in Operations Management at Leicester College to develop her career.

Commenting on the course, Lisa said:

“The mixture of distance and face to face learning was very effective especially when having to work also.”

Lisa has ambitions to be part of the management team in her area and said:

“These qualifications will provide me with the necessary educational skills to fulfil the post.”

Elizabeth Allison, Training and Development Manager for UHL said:

“Apprenticeship Education Programmes help us further develop the talent that we have at UHL. From newly recruited staff to those who are more experienced, supporting skill development is helping us to shape our future workforce.”

“UHL has worked with Leicester College since 2017; they were able to enhance our own in-house offer and support staff who require functional maths and English as a requirement of their apprenticeship.”

Tina Jivraj, Business Development Manager for Apprenticeships at Leicester College added:

“Our apprenticeship programme provides students with a real job, where they get paid, gain experience and receive a qualification. The Apprenticeship Fair and events across National Apprenticeship Week will provide interested people with more information to help them make a decision on how an apprenticeship can work for them.”

All apprenticeships involve 80 per cent of the student’s time spent at their workplace and a range of study formats including day release and block release to attend college, and study time away from their day-to-day role within the workplace.

For more information, visit www.leicestercollege.ac.uk/about/news-and-events/events/apprenticeship-fair-2023

The College will also be hosting a range of activities/events on its social media platforms and website during National Apprenticeship Week:

Monday 6 February – Day in the life of a Digital Marketing Apprentice and Interview skills and employability blog

Tuesday 7 February – Instagram takeover by the apprenticeship team

Wednesday 8 February – Apprenticeship Fair and social stream of case studies

Thursday 9 February – Livestream with employer and apprentice at William Davis Homes

Friday 10 February – Living Library

