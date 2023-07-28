Leicester College partners with Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust to offer course for aspiring NHS workers. SWAP course offers skills and qualifications to support learners applying for jobs within the NHS

Leicester College is offering a four-week programme for anyone over 19 years old who is interested in working in the NHS. The Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT)/NHS Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) is full-time, delivered at the College’s City Skills Centre in Leicester in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions.

The course equips learners with some of the essential and desirable skills. It also offers support with applications for current LPT and wider NHS band 1-4 vacancies in the areas of business administration, customer services, catering, cleaning, security, facilities and estates, contact centre and health care assistant roles.

The programme includes a wide range of learning opportunities to improve learners’ suitability for a role in the NHS including nationally recognised qualifications in health and safety, equality and diversity, safeguarding, and an awareness of various disabilities and much more.

Course leaders will also support learners with general employability skills such as interview skills, confidence building and help with completing applications.

The programme is delivered at regular intervals throughout the year, including non-term times. For more information on the course, including how to apply, visit the Leicester College website.

Student Emily Moore completed the NHS SWAP course and commented:

“I have always been interested in health care work, and would love to become a nurse or a midwife in the future.

“Coming from being a stay-at-home mum, the SWAP course was so appealing to me as it had so many different qualifications you can gain to be able to put on your CV and enables you gain the confidence to apply for jobs.

“Shortly before the end of my course, a health care assistant role came up on the NHS website and I decided to apply for it. I found that due to what I had learnt in the SWAP course, the application process was so much easier and I had clearly done it right as I was offered an interview shortly afterwards.

“I fully believe that if I hadn’t had taken the NHS SWAP course, I wouldn’t have had the confidence or the knowledge to apply for the job.”

Ian Lewis, Employment and Skills Manager at Leicester College commented:

“We’re proud to be delivering this programme in partnership with Leicestershire Partnership Trust. It’s an amazing opportunity for anyone with or without the experience of working in the NHS to understand what careers and training opportunities are available and gain support to find the right career for you.”

David Williams, Director of Strategy and Partnerships from Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust added:

“There are many great careers in the NHS, all of which make a real difference to people’s lives. In Leicestershire Partnership Trust, we want great people to be part of our team, helping us to deliver high quality compassionate care and wellbeing for all. Our investment in the SWAP programme helps us connect with people looking for a job and prepare them for our recruitment process. We are really proud to be a part of this.”

