Level up your career with the Creative Digital Media & Games Development Study Programme

London Learning Consortium has launched a new Creative Digital Media & Games Development course.

Learners can now enrol on the 36-week course for a September start date.

London Learning Consortium is a training provider based in the heart of Croydon. They have just launched their NEW Study Programme courses which are in the digital industry.

Do you love gaming? Do you want to learn how to build your own games and create captivating User Interfaces? Then why not enrol on LLC’s Creative Digital Media & Games Development Study Programme?

In the Games Development classes, get ready to master the art of creating stunning 2D and 3D games. From programming to graphic design, you’ll learn the skills needed to bring your gaming visions to life. Dive into games development software like Construct 3, Unity, Piskel, Blender, and MagicaVoxel. Use the powerful Adobe Suite to create visually captivating elements for game design and promotion. Develop your own narrative ideas, master scripting and storyboarding techniques, and explore the fascinating realms of User Experience and User Interfaces.

Not only will you gain a qualification in Games Development, but you will also gain:

L2 Certificate in Digital Media, RSL.

Functional skills English/GCSE English, City & Guilds/Pearsons.

Functional Skills Maths/GCSE Maths, City & Guilds/Pearsons.

Employability Skills, Highfield.

Craig Wheeler, a previous young learner at LLC says

“I knew I wanted to get my English and maths sorted but mainly I wanted to do my digital skills because you need to have IT skills to get anywhere in an office workspace or anywhere. LLC has been the only place where I can do it all at once alongside my chosen qualification.” LLC is a place for everyone as we help all with boundaries that may be put in place like other training providers.

Plus, you will get insights into different careers within the dynamic games industry. Build an impressive portfolio that showcases your skills, collaborate with fellow students in Music and Media, and even explore the exciting frontiers of VR and AR technology and their emerging applications.

The course can lead to a number of exciting career paths such as:

Games Designer.

Games Artist/Illustrator.

Level Designer.

QA Tester.

Game Script Writer.

App Developer.

3D Modeller.

Concept Artist.

Storyboard Artist.

Games Developer.

Higher Apprenticeships within the creative industries

If you are interested in applying for this creative and exciting new course then you can do so by visiting the LLC website.

Published in