‘Life-changing’ careers programme inspires Middlesbrough students to think big

Middlesbrough schools have praised a “life-changing” careers programme that gave students an expert insight into the world of work.

Forty students from the town’s secondary schools have completed the Skills For Life programme, which aims to spark imagination and ambition in young people.

Delivered by national education charity The Talent Foundry, with support from Middlesbrough Council and funding from M&G plc, Skills For Life introduced the students to positive role models from a wide range of industries.

Energetic students took part in practical challenges and grew in confidence throughout the events at the Riverside Stadium, AV Dawson’s home, the Port of Middlesbrough and Teesside University.

They were given information on apprenticeships and further education and heard direct from leaders with exciting careers around the Teesside area.

Cate Smith, Head of Programmes at The Talent Foundry, said the partnership with the Council had been a huge success thanks to the enthusiasm of the schools and their students and the support of local businesses and organisations.

She said: “Too many young people leave school without the skills needed to successfully transition to meaningful employment and we want to help address that.

“This element of our partnership with M&G plc allowed us to organise fun and memorable sessions that have helped raise the aspirations of 40 young people.

“The workshops have shown the young people that there are so many routes into the incredible, exciting jobs that are available right on their doorstep. We hope the insight they have had will help them perform even better at school and go on to achieve great things.”

Students and staff alike have praised the sessions and hope more Middlesbrough youngsters can benefit in the future.

Libby, a student from Outwood Academy Ormesby, said:

“It has given me confidence and made me realise that I am capable of big things if I put myself out there.”

Trinity Catholic College student Reuben said:

“This programme really puts a new perspective on life.”

The careers coordinator from Acklam Grange School described the programme as “life changing”.

She added: “It was wonderful to see how the students have all flourished. The range of different mentors for the students to gain advice from was out of this world.”

Jane Rawnsley, Group Head of Corporate Responsibility for M&G plc said:

“We work all year round with our charity partners closely supporting them to deliver much-needed social mobility programmes in our communities.

“We have a fantastic partnership with The Talent Foundry and are incredibly proud of the work we do together to support young students across the UK.

“This programme is an evolution of our successful Skills for Life employability programmes and focuses on place-based support, connecting young people in Middlesbrough with employment opportunities locally and giving them the skills, knowledge and confidence to take the next step in their lives.”

Cllr Philippa Storey, Deputy Mayor and Executive Member with responsibility for Education, said Skills For Life had brilliantly complemented the careers work done in schools.

She said: “We want the very best for all our children and it’s been fantastic to have the experts from The Talent Foundry use all their experience and contacts to deliver this eye-opening programme.

“Thank you to The Talent Foundry, M&G plc, and everyone who has volunteered, for creating something so memorable and that has had a positive outcome on children’s ambitions and futures.”

