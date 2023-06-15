London Tech Week: FDM Group Host uHack Tech Skills Challenge

FDM Group, the leading FTSE 250 talent solutions provider, has welcomed graduates to test and develop their digital skills in their uHack Challenge as part of London Tech Week.

The day saw final year university students compete at FDM’s centres in the capital as well as Leeds and Glasgow, tasked with the production of a wireframe for an innovative web platform, designed to connect FDM Alumni.

The competition coincides with London Tech Week, helping bolster the theme of ‘Growing a Thriving & Resilient UK Tech Ecosystem’ as it encourages entrepreneurship and identifying the digital skills driving tomorrow.

The tasked wireframe was made in mind to solve a key business problem, and the solutions were pitched to a panel of experts, including FDM stakeholders.

The uHack Challenge supported soon to be graduates with coding skills training, a certificate to add to their CV and LinkedIn profile, and fast-track their application for the FDM Technical Graduate Programme.

Sheila Flavell, Chief Operating Officer for FDM Group, commented:

“Many final year students struggle to know what to do after finishing their degree so these opportunities are a great way of sparking interest in the tech field and enables themto experience the potential that tech has.”

“The uHack Challenge was an excellent way of connecting students with the industry and we hope it will inspire each participant as well as panellists to uncover more creative tech solutions. Tech needs young minds and fresh ideas to boost innovation, and this event presented a perfect foundation for those looking to step into a tech career. We look forward to hosting more such events in the future that help bridge the digital skills gap.”

Students were provided real-time experience operating as a mini consultancy firm in an Agile/Scrum setting, granted an opportunity to work on a real industry challenge, and leverage their presentation and communication skills as they collect requirements from key stakeholders and pitch their technical solution to experts.

For more information about FDM Group’s uHack Challenge visit here.

