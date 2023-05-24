London Training Provider Launches Social Media Influencer Traineeship

London Learning Consortium based in Croydon, launches a brand new fully-funded 13-week Traineeship programme.

This course is a great way to gain a free qualification whilst gaining work experience in the Social Media Industry.

You can apply now and this great opportunity will be available to apply only until 31st July 2023.

London Learning Consortium has just launched its brand new Traineeship Programme for young people aged 16-24 (or up to 25 with an EHCP). The ‘Social Media Influencer Traineeship’ will be a step into the creative industry for learners that have an interest in Social Media and want to make a living from it.

The course will not only help students in their professional life but also in their personal life as this course can be applied to both. The course launch comes after the successful launch of LLC’s Digital Marketing Traineeship which learners were keen to have more creative courses.

Angelina enrolled in the Business Support Traineeship and says “ I really enjoyed my experience here with LLC, the classes are great and you get a lot more support as the class size is more intimate and comfortable for learning.”

The course will be great for those that work on something in their own time as well as giving learners the first steps into a career in the creative industry.

There are numerous career pathways in which the course can lead to, including but not limited to:

Influencer

Content Creator

Social Media Manager

Digital Strategist

Social Media Marketer

During your course, you will have 70 hours of work experience to give you hands-on knowledge and for you to apply your learning. Tutors at LLC are industry experts, so you are sure to gain experience and teachings from the very best.

London Learning Consortium also provides learners with discretionary bursaries for things like travel and lunch. You may also receive support with childcare, laptop loan and more. So now is the time to apply and become your best self with LLC.

Matt Lyder, Traineeship, Apprenticeship, Employment & WEX Recruitment manager says

“Young people need support and guidance to be seen and heard in the increasingly challenging and competitive world of work.

Let LLC help you gain an edge by enrolling in one of our incredible Traineeship programmes. We can help you improve your abilities and support you to gain new skills and new experiences which in turn will give you the tools you need to be the best you can be.

So sign up today and unlock your full potential because here at the London Learning Consortium WE SEE YOU!!”

To apply for this Traineeship, you can visit the website here.

