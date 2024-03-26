Martyna’s achievements celebrated at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards

Social Services and Healthcare student Martyna Guziel was shortlisted as one of the top three finalists in Scotland at the recent Scottish Apprenticeship Awards in the Foundation Apprentice Category — a great accolade for the 18-year-old from Galashiels.

Martyna was accompanied to the event, held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, by her mum, Mandy Cartner, a Training Coordinator at @BordersCollege, and her course Assessor, Hannah Inglis. The group was delighted to celebrate the amazing achievements of all the shortlisted apprentices.

Martyna’s video, based on her placement at Wilkie Gardens, Eildon Housing Association, was played during the ceremony, and she was very proud of it.

Martyna said:

“I was excited and extremely grateful to be able to participate in such an amazing event. The ceremony was well organized and recognised every individual’s efforts and achievements. I am extremely proud of myself for being one of the finalists.”

Although Martyna did not win the Category, the group still had plenty to celebrate, given that she was placed in the top three.

Mandy Cartner Commented:

“Through the SS&H Foundation Apprenticeship, Martyna has been given the opportunity to gain real-life work experience, resulting in growth in her confidence while developing specific skills. Martyna recognises that the training she undertook through the course has been beneficial in laying the foundations for her learning now that she is at university training to be a nurse. We wish her well for the future.”