McDonald donation sees plumbers secure new industry-standard water cylinders

Borders College March 19, 2024
@BordersCollege Plumbing department recently secured six new hot water cylinders at a discounted rate thanks to a kind donation from McDonald Water Storage.

Plumbing Lecturer Stuart Black contacted the company and was delighted that they were able to help.

Stuart said:

“As part of their Vocational Qualification, our students require industry-standard equipment to ensure they meet the required standards in their studies. These new water cylinders will help them achieve that.

 “The unvented cylinders have replaced the traditional vented gravity-fed systems and are now relevant to what they will find onsite, so having the necessary skills to work with and install the equipment is vital to the students achieving their qualification.”

As well as providing the equipment, McDonald Water Storage has also offered staff and students at Borders College the chance to visit their factory in Glenrothes to provide training and see first-hand how the cylinders are produced.

McDonald Water Storage is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of hot water systems with an unrivalled reputation for quality and service. As a privately owned, independent manufacturer of hot water tanks, they are committed to delivering a flexible service which is designed to meet the needs of the current economic climate.

Stuart added:

Having a leading manufacturer providing a good quality product for the students to work with is fantastic. We are looking forward to working closely with McDonald Water Storage in the future and I would like to thank them for their generosity.”

