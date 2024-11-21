Meet Ammar – Engineering Technical Graduate at British Airways

My journey into the industry began at a young age. Growing up, I was surrounded by aviation with family working for an airline. It inspired me to be part of this dynamic field and led me to studying aviation technology at Leeds University.

During my first year, I applied for the Future Leaders Internship scheme in Flight Operations at British Airways. The summer course allowed me to apply my theoretical knowledge that I was learning from my degree to the real-world operations of a global airline.

After that summer I became a British Airways Campus Ambassador. The role allowed me to attend higher education events and career fairs to encourage students to explore careers in aviation. As I neared the end of my degree, I applied for the Engineering Graduate scheme. I was interested in the idea that over the two years of the scheme, I would be able to spend time in different departments learning about how each function contributes to a global network of operations.

Currently, I’m working in the airport hangars at London Heathrow to support expert engineers with aircraft maintenance and perform scheduled service checks on different parts such as the landing gear and engines. I’m part of a team of over 25 engineers working in sync to meet tight deadlines and ensure the next day’s operation can start punctually and get our customers on their way as quickly as possible. The excitement of tackling serious projects with tangible impacts keeps me motivated. Adapting to night shifts and the pressure of meeting deadlines adds to the thrill of the job.

A standout of my time in the Graduate scheme has been meeting incredible colleagues who bring a wealth of experience. Interacting with veterans who worked on iconic aircraft like the Concorde and 747 has been inspiring. Their insights and stories have been invaluable in shaping my understanding of the industry.

My long-term goal is to continue growing within British Airways, exploring the diverse opportunities available. That’s why the graduate scheme is a fantastic opportunity. My next role could be in engineering operations, fleet technical team, or the cabin team and I look forward to learning and developing skills for all areas of the business.

Before joining British Airways, I lacked confidence and public speaking skills, but the supportive environment has transformed me into a more assertive individual. I encourage prospective graduates to apply—British Airways offers unparalleled pathways to realising your career aspirations and achieving new heights in aviation. I’m incredibly proud to say I work at British Airways doing a job I have always dreamed of.