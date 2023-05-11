Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Menopause in the workplace – new Telford College course

Telford College May 11, 2023
0 Comments
hands on laptop

Telford College is the first training provider in the West Midlands to offer a new course on understanding menopause in the workplace.

The course is being run through the college’s distance learning platform – which means it can be completed at home on a flexible timetable, without the need to attend college.

It is due to launch in the next few weeks. For details, or to join the waiting list, email distancelearning@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Telford College’s distance learning co-ordinator Barbara Wisniewska said:

“The course covers three units – understanding menopause, how to overcome the challenges of menopause in the workplace, and symptom management and support.

“The only eligibility criteria is that participants must have been at least 19 years old at the end of August 2022.”

The level two qualification can be used as CPD for line managers and HR professionals, for employees looking to become a ‘menopause champion’, or for anyone looking to upskill and expand their knowledge.

Barbara said: “Once we start running the course, people will be able to enrol any time, and access our learning platform anywhere, at any time.

“There will be 12 weeks to complete the course, but it can be completed much quicker than this. Everyone can go at their own speed.”

Recent research found that 30% of women have taken sick leave because of their menopause symptoms – but only a quarter felt they could talk to their manager about their absence.

Whilst not all people going through the menopause have the same experiences, Telford College says this qualification aims to increase knowledge and break the stigma associated with the menopause.

The course covers key topics such as menopause policies, signposting to external support services, reasonable adjustments, health and safety and equality legislation.

More information about the new menopause course will also be available at Telford College’s next open event, on Wednesday May 24.

The college’s Wellington campus will be open from 5pm to 7.30pm for people to drop in for a chat, tour the facilities, and learn more about the curriculum.

Taster sessions and talks are planned in a range of areas, including maths, English, engineering, business, computing, accounting, HR, early years, health, and hairdressing.

To register for the May 24 open event, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/event/open-event-may-2023

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Work and leadership
Telford College

Responses

