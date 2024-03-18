Merthyr College celebrates success at Skills Competition Wales

The College Merthyr Tydfil Celebrates Success at This Year’s Competition Wales at the ICC in Newport

The College Merthyr Tydfil attended the Skills Competition Wales 2024 annual awards ceremony last night and walked away with 3 winners achieving 2 bronze and 1 gold medal.

The Skills Competition Wales, consisting of 64 vocational skills focussed competitions, were held throughout January and February across Wales.

This year had a record number of registrations, with over 1,400 competitors, represented by more than 75 organisations.

The annual ceremony was a celebration of dedication and excellence, bringing together participants from various industries to receive recognition for their outstanding vocational skills and accomplishments. Industry leaders, educators, skilled professional and supporters were in attendance including Lisa Mytton, Strategic Director of the National Training Federation for Wales.

The College Merthyr Tydfil is delighted to have achieved 2 bronze medals and 1 gold medal. Theatre Glo won the bronze in Performing Arts and Logan Miles won bronze in Web Development.

It was Dominic Jenkins who won the gold in the Painting and Decorating category.

He said: “Skills competitions have been a real eye-opener for me. They’ve let me show off my talents and prove to companies what I’m capable of.

“I’ve learned so much, overcome some tough challenges, and gained a lot of confidence. I’m really hoping these competitions help me land a job in the industry and I’m keen to continue challenging myself to see how far I can progress my skills and expertise.”

Leanne Jones, Assistant Principal Curriculum of The College Merthyr Tydfil, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students who have competed and it’s fantastic to have had some winners. At the college we strive to give every student the opportunity to achieve excellence and create the best future for themselves, and this competition does just that.”

The college boasts a wide range of unique vocational courses and facilities, including e-sport simulators, a golf academy and climbing walls. Skills Competition Wales serves as a vital platform for promoting vocational skills and inspiring young talents to pursue careers in various industries.

Emma Banfield, Project Manager at Inspiring Skills Wales, said:

“We are immensely proud of all the participants who showcase their talents at Skills Competition Wales.

“The ceremony is a proud occasion for us to celebrate their achievements and honour the dedication they have shown in their respective fields, and we encourage everyone to consider taking the next step to SkillBuild and World Skills UK when registrations open.”