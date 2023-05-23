MHR bolsters dedication to talent retention with MHR Academy

The launch is part of the business’ leadership succession planning amid continuous growth in the UK

MHR, the HR, payroll, and finance experts, has today announced the consolidation of its employee training programme into the MHR Academy as it bids to enhance and bolster its investment in employees across HR, payroll, learning and finance.

The East Midlands-based specialist, who employs just over 800 (815) employees in the region, has a rich history of employee development and retention, with its CEO, Anton Roe, growing through the business from an intern all the way up to his current position.

The Academy encapsulates much of MHR’s existing ethos and values, enabling people to grow and develop and is set to supercharge the company’s future planning and talent management.

The Academy will be made up of seven strands – Work Experience, the Apprentice Programme, Graduate Management Scheme, Internal & External Training, Coaching and a Mentorship Scheme.

This will supplement the business’ existing apprenticeship programme, which already employs 16 apprentices across the organisation, with the aim to increase this figure up to 40 per year.

The business, which has a significant proportion of long-serving employees, is making real strides to stay abreast with expectations of the modern-day employee, including this latest focus on bolstering resources for employee growth. The consolidation of the MHR Academy also comes at a period of major growth for the business, with the expansion of the MHR campus including new restaurants, car parks and sustainably-developed, environmentally friendly office buildings being opened in order to accommodate continued business growth.

Chairman of MHR, Jessica Mills, said:

“Our ambition is to continue to be an organisation where people can learn, thrive, and stay remains the same as it has ever been. Through every step of our growth, we have aimed to support our employees and provide them with the means to develop and grow.

“We actively encourage them to develop within MHR and for the business to help them realise their potential. Growth and job satisfaction are very important during your career, and we want to see our teams thrive.

“This is why the launch of the MHR Academy is an important step forward for MHR and for the continued development of our employees.”

