More help for apprentices and adult trainees as SELECT distributes free learning resource about protective devices to training centres across Scotland

Campaigning trade association SELECT is continuing its ongoing mission to educate and inform electricians with another important free resource aimed at apprentices and adult trainees.

Scotland’s largest construction trade body is distributing vital information about protective devices which outlines the various technologies that learners will encounter as they go through their training and into the world of work.

The three posters give clear, concise information and advice on more than 10 devices, including circuit breakers, residual current devices (RCDs) and arc fault detection devices (AFDDs), outlining how and where they should be used.

SELECT Membership Representatives are now distributing the posters to the 22 approved training centres with courses run by the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), which manages training on behalf of the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) .

Bob Cairney, Director of Technical Services at SELECT, said:

“The team at SELECT is delighted to have been involved in the production of this latest addition to our suite of learning resources, and we know it will be extremely useful to the target audience.

“SELECT has always put training and continuing education at the forefront of its efforts and this new resource demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the safety and welfare of the talent of tomorrow.

“All colleges will soon have a suite of dedicated SELECT resources to help with learning and competency, helping them to draw on all the extensive knowledge and experience that the organisation has to offer.”

The protection device posters were produced in partnership with SELECT Associate Member Electrium , who supplied the imagery.

Barrie MacKay, Training and Development Manager at SECTT, said:

“Protective devices are an increasing part of every electrician’s working life and those who are learning the trade need to be familiar with them.

“We would like to thank SELECT for providing another valuable learning tool for apprentices. The industry as a whole is committed to the next generation of talent coming through, and creating a pool of highly-trained, highly-qualified personnel to take the sector forward.”

Distribution of the posters also coincides with an update to SELECT’s safe isolation collateral, which was successfully rolled out in 2022 and includes posters, a video and a handy, toolbox-sized flowchart to remind apprentices about safe working practices.