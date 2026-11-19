A record 286 employers achieved accredited status in 2026, up from 73 when the Audit began in 2021, as 16 winners are honoured at the UK National Employer Earn & Learn Awards

A record 286 employers have achieved accredited status through The 5% Club’s 2026 Employer Audit Programme, with the results announced at the organisation’s Skills Summit at Savoy Place, London on 18 November 2026.

The achievement marks a new high for the employer-led movement, which champions paid “earn and learn” opportunities including apprenticeships, graduate programmes and sponsored student placements. Participation has risen from 73 organisations when the Audit began in 2021 to 286 in 2026, highlighting the sustained importance employers place on developing skills and opening routes into work.

A growing community of accredited employers

This year’s audited cohort comprises 186 large employers and 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), demonstrating that meaningful investment in skills and early careers is not confined to the UK’s largest organisations.

The 2026 results show both fresh momentum and long-term commitment. Sixty employers took part in the Audit for the first time this year, while 42 organisations have participated in every one of the six annual audits since 2021. Across the Programme’s history, 386 organisations have now taken part.

More than 100 employers reach Platinum

The highest level of accreditation, Platinum, has been achieved by 103 employers in 2026, accounting for more than one-third of this year’s participants. In total, 253 organisations attained either Platinum or Gold, underlining the strength of commitment to earn and learn across the audited cohort.

The accreditation results for 2026 are:

Platinum: 103 organisations (61 large employers and 42 SMEs).

Gold: 150 organisations (96 large employers and 54 SMEs).

Silver: 23 organisations (21 large employers and 2 SMEs).

Bronze: 10 organisations (8 large employers and 2 SMEs).

Together, these 286 employers illustrate the role that businesses of different sizes can play in building the workforce of tomorrow.

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of The 5% Club, said:

“It is immensely encouraging to see a record 286 employers achieve accreditation this year. Behind that number are organisations making a deliberate choice to invest in people, build capability and create opportunities for individuals to develop while they earn.

“Particularly striking is the combination of 60 employers joining the Audit for the first time and 42 who have shown their commitment in every year since its introduction. We need both: new employers stepping forward and others demonstrating that earn and learn is a sustained part of their business strategy. I congratulate every accredited employer on this achievement.”

The Employer Audit gives participating organisations the opportunity to assess their commitment to structured earn and learn pathways and to receive recognition through Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum accreditation. It also provides a shared focus for employers seeking to strengthen their approach to skills, inclusion and workforce development. With 103 employers now recognised at Platinum level, the 2026 Audit reinforces the value of employer leadership in helping more people access skills, experience and meaningful careers.

2026–27 UK National Employer Earn & Learn Awards winners

The Skills Summit also celebrated 16 winners of the 2026–27 UK National Employer Earn & Learn Awards, with separate honours for SMEs and large employers across eight categories.

Breadth & Balance: McTaggart Construction (SME) and VolkerWessels (Large Employer). Sponsored by The Open University.

Employment (Highest Percentage): Clive Owen LLP (SME) and Johnston Carmichael (Large Employer). Sponsored by Unifrog.

Inclusion & Social Mobility: Neville Special Projects (SME) and Seddon (Large Employer). Sponsored by Birmingham City University.

Quality: Pacific Building (SME) and Caddick Construction (Large Employer). Sponsored by UCAS.

Future Growth: Consilium Technical Services (SME) and Statom (Large Employer). Sponsored by EPACT.

Social Mobility: PAYE Stonework & Restoration (SME) and Systems ADI Group (Large Employer). Sponsored by PeoplePlus.

Special Award for Youth Employment: McTaggart Construction (SME) and Busy Bees (Large Employer). Sponsored by Youth Futures Foundation.

Employer of the Year: Sinden (SME) and Statom (Large Employer). Sponsored by C&G.

Statom was recognised in two categories, receiving both the Large Employer of the Year award and the Large Employer Future Growth award. McTaggart Construction was also recognised in two categories, receiving SME Employer Breadth & Balance and the SME Special Award for Youth Employment.

Martina Oyite, Group Chief People Officer at Statom, which won both Large Employer of the Year and the Large Employer Future Growth Award, said:

“An opportunity means little unless someone helps you make the most of it. For us, that means giving people real responsibility, practical support and colleagues who want them to succeed.



“Being named Employer of the Year recognises the effort across our business to turn potential into progress. This award belongs to our apprentices, graduates, mentors, and teams who make learning part of the working day.



“The audit helped us examine what we do and where we can improve. We are very proud of this recognition and excited about the careers we can help build next.”

Michael Lysaght, Business & Compliance Manager at Consilium Technical Services, winner of the SME Future Growth Award, said:

“We are extremely proud to have received the Future Growth Award at The 5% Club’s National Earn & Learn Employer Awards 2026. This recognition reflects our commitment to developing people and creating opportunities for the next generation. As an SME, apprenticeships are central to Consilium Technical Services’ growth strategy, helping us build the skills, experience and capability needed for the future. We are particularly proud of the positive impact our apprentices make across the business and remain committed to expanding opportunities into new areas of the organisation. We sincerely appreciate this recognition of our ongoing commitment to talent development.”

Emma Langford, European People Director at Busy Bees, winner of the Large Employer Special Award for Youth Employment, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Special Award for Youth Employment from The 5% Club. At Busy Bees, apprenticeships are central to how we attract, develop and retain talent, creating meaningful career opportunities for people across the UK. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to investing in the next generation of Early Years professionals and supporting individuals to build long-term, rewarding careers where they can make a meaningful difference to children’s lives. We are delighted that the positive impact of apprenticeships on our colleagues, children and families has been recognised.”