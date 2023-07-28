National Tutoring Programme statistics for 2022/23 Academic Year Released!

This publication contains statistics for the National Tutoring Programme for the 2022/23 Academic Year. The data covers England only.

The National Tutoring Programme (NTP) is a scheme that provides support for pupils and students most affected by disruption to their education as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the 2022 to 2023 academic year, the Department for Education (DfE) provided core funding for the NTP directly to schools to enable them to decide how best to provide tutoring for their pupils. There are 3 routes to providing tuition: academic mentors, tuition partners and school-led tutoring.

This publication provides, for 2022/23:

national, regional, local authority and school phase level estimates of the total number of starts made by pupils on NTP courses up to 18th May 2023.

national, regional, local authority and school phase level estimates of the percentages of schools participating in the NTP up to 18th May 2023.

national, regional and school phase level estimates of the characteristics of pupils who received tutoring up to 19th January 2023.

The publication also includes estimates for the total number of starts made by pupils on NTP courses since NTP began in 2020/21.

For 2022/23, DfE simplified our process for collecting data on participation in NTP. In 2021-22, we had three separate data collection mechanisms for each of the three NTP routes (see the methodology for details). This publication uses data captured as part of the Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 school census, but does not capture information on NTP route. Detailed statistics for NTP in previous years, including breakdown by routes, can be found here.

These statistics are experimental statistics undergoing evaluation. They have been developed under the guidance of the Head of Profession for Statistics and published to involve users and stakeholders at an early stage in assessing their suitability and quality. We will review the classification of these publications in autumn 2023.

Experimental official statistics have been produced as far as possible in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.

Future of National Tutoring Programme Statistics

In December 2023, DfE will:

Publish national, regional, local authority and school phase level estimates of the total number of courses delivered through the NTP in the 2022/23 academic year.

Publish national, regional, local authority and school phase level estimates of the percentages of schools participating in the 2022/23 academic year.

Publish national, regional and school phase level estimates of the number and characteristics of pupils who received tutoring in the 2022/23 academic year.

Statistics Highlights

Course starts by pupils

3,843,370 since start of NTP in England, between November 2020 and May 2023.

Of which, course starts by pupils

1,317,267 since start of 2022/23 academic year up to May 2023.

Percentage of schools Participating in NTP

76.0% since the start of 2022/23 academic year up to May 2023.

Starts Made by Pupils on NTP Courses

Up to 18th May 2023, DfE estimates that at least 3,843,370 starts had been made by pupils on courses of tuition provided through the NTP. This is across the 2020 to 2021 academic year, 2021 to 2022 academic year and the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

Up to May 18th, DfE estimates that at least 1,317,267 starts had been made by pupils on courses of tuition provided through the NTP in the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

Not all courses delivered to pupils were 15 hours long. Individual pupils may undertake more than one course. See methodology for more details.

Schools Participation in NTP

Up to 18th May 2023, DfE estimates that 76.0% of state-funded schools have so far participated in the National Tutoring Programme in the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

In May 2023, less than 1% schools included had not yet been allocated NTP funding (allocation data is published here). Those schools are included in the calculation of school participation to enable comparison with equivalent rates from previous years and because funding allocations can change throughout the year.

Characteristics of Pupils Receiving Tutoring on NTP

Up to the 19th January 2023, DfE estimates that, of the pupils who had received tuition on the NTP:

47.9% were known to be eligible for free school meals (FSM) within the last 6 years.

27.8% were known to have special educational needs.

Sector Response

Ben Gadsby, Head of Policy and Research at youth charity Impetus, a founding partner of the NTP said:

“The National Tutoring Programme continues to disproportionately reach pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, but could still do better. At top charities like Action Tutoring and The Tutor Trust, two thirds of pupils are from disadvantaged backgrounds. Ministers should set a target for next year as a first step towards a longer-term plan to ensure tutoring is available to those who need it most.”

