New City College takeover day gives jobseekers the chance to gain expert advice

Jobseekers in Hackney had the opportunity to have a go at a range of taster activities and gain first-hand information from New City College staff, as part of a national ‘takeover’ day at job centres.

Almost 150 people from the local community benefitted from the free sessions held at the Hillman Street Job Centre Plus in Hackney.

The event, held during Careers Week and Colleges Week 2026, was designed to showcase the life-changing impact of adult education, promote the college’s wide range of adult courses – many of them free for learners – and raise awareness of NCC’s Stop the Cuts campaign to protect vital funding for adult learning.

Staff from across the college offered information, demonstrations and interactive ‘have-a-go’ sessions that gave visitors a taste of what studying as an adult can be like.

Visitors were able to explore courses that help people gain new skills, change careers or progress into better jobs. Many also discovered opportunities they had never previously considered, including training in construction, business, art and design, IT, media, health and social care, early years, hospitality and catering, ESOL and employability.

There were plenty of practical activities to try on the day. Guests could test their skills with a simple plumbing challenge, try icing cupcakes with hospitality staff or learn basic garment alterations using a sewing machine.

The college also highlighted the importance of support services that help adults return to education. Staff and students from the New City College Nursery were on hand to explain the childcare provision available to learners – a key factor that often helps remove barriers to study.

As well as engaging directly with visitors, the college team provided a briefing for Job Centre advisors, introducing them to the full range of courses available so they can guide local residents towards opportunities that may help them find work or progress in their careers.

The event attracted a strong turnout, with 142 people stopping to speak with staff and ask questions. More than half of those who attended completed enquiry forms to find out more about courses.

Omar, a prospective adult learner said the takeover day had helped him clarify his next career move. He said:

“I had a successful day – I’ll give it 10 out of 10! I was able to acquire all the information I needed that helped me decide what path I want to take next for my career in construction. I really appreciate the advice and help I was given.”

Deputy Principal Katie Stafford said the day demonstrated just how powerful community partnerships can be in helping people move forward.

She said:

“It was fantastic to see such a strong turnout at our takeover of the Hillman Job Centre Plus in Hackney. At New City College, we are committed to helping local residents gain the skills, confidence and qualifications they need to move into work or progress in their careers. By working closely with the Job Centre and showcasing our adult courses directly to the community, we’re making it easier than ever for people to retrain, upskill and take their next step.”