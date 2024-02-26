New investment in the Care Sector across Greater Manchester creates exciting training opportunities for workers

(@AcornTrainingUK) Health and Social Care workers and employers in Greater Manchester are now able to benefit from dedicated and fully-funded training opportunities to better support the sector in upskilling, developing, and retaining its workforce. This training brings about exciting career prospects and opportunities for care staff and showcases the major investment in this important sector.

Award-winning national training provider, Acorn Training, has successfully been named as the lead training provider of the training, which is being delivered through the city-region’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) allocation, managed by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).

Acorn Training will bring a wealth of experience in supporting the Health and Social Care sector to upskill and develop their workforces and will work closely with GMCA and employers, including the NHS, to deliver high-quality training to dedicated workers within the care sector, ensuring the 2.8 million individuals living in Greater Manchester can receive high-quality care from its health and social care services.

The new training opportunities are co-created with Greater Manchester’s care employers and individuals to develop tailored learning bundles including those focused around key areas such as Mental Health, Dementia, Autism, Communication and Leadership. Each bundle aims to upskill and develop the understanding, knowledge and skills for improved performance and progression across the sector.

Commenting on the opportunities available, Gareth Saldanha-Fallows, Founder of Acorn Training, said:

“We are delighted to be able to offer this new training to the care workers of Greater Manchester. We aim to teach the vital knowledge and skills required to work and progress in this rewarding sector across a variety of settings, roles, and levels. We will also be ensuring that our strong core values and inclusive ethos is championed and embedded throughout the training to provide opportunity to individuals from all backgrounds. This is truly a chance for all care workers to get the investment and recognition they deserve.”

This training will be delivered in partnership with Abuka Training, Training Works 4 U and Rochdale Training and has been made possible thanks to Greater Manchester Combined Authority securing funding through the UKSPF fund. For more information on how to access this training, please email [email protected].