New Portland Coffee Shop Awarded 5 Stars in Environmental Health Inspection

Portland College’s brand-new Coffee Shop received a glowing report and 5-star Food Hygiene rating following its first Environmental Health Inspection this week.

The Coffee Shop opened earlier this year as part of the Newstart Theatre and Sports Hall development on campus and has already become a busy social hub for our local communities, learners and staff.

It even welcomed celebrities Quentin Rayner, former East Midlands Today news presenter and West End star and Olivier Award winner Leanne Jones during a theatre celebration event in April.

There is a tasty menu of hot and cold food, snacks and drinks, including a wide selection of barista style coffees using hand-roasted beans from 200 Degrees, as well as delicious Afternoon Teas on Mondays and Thursdays which need to be pre-booked in advance.

The Coffee Shop is open to everyone during term times on Mondays to Thursdays between 10.30am and 1.30pm where it is managed by our learners, and on Fridays and Saturdays between 9.30am and 4pm, managed by our Enterprises Team.





There is free parking on site and customers can enjoy the contemporary indoor café area or our outside decked seating area which has lovely views over Sherwood Forest. Dogs are welcome in the outside seating area and dog treats and fresh water are available.

Mark Dale, Principal and CEO commented, “Thanks to support from our customers and expert staff, our new Coffee Shop provides an industry standard, real-life working environment for our young people to develop crucial employability skills to help prepare them for fulfilling futures.

We’re very proud of the fantastic standards, service and menu that our learners and staff provide and the 5-star rating demonstrates what a great job they have done in launching and growing this new business.

We hope to see many more of our community members enjoying this new space in the future, where all profits go directly to improving the lives of people with disabilities.”

Booking is not necessary but is recommended for tables of more than four or for special events. To find out more, contact the Coffee Shop on 01623 499111 ext 562 or follow us on Facebook at @theportlandcoffeeshop

Published in